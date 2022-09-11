Györ snatch a last-minute win in Esbjerg

Jesper Jensen, head coach Team Esbjerg: "It was a great game. Playing so well so early in the season and between two top teams in Europe makes it look good for the rest of the season. Ana was one of those who hurt us the most in second half."

Kaja Kamp, line player for Team Esbjerg: "It was not the result we wanted, but they are a tough team to play against, and they played really well."

Ambros Martin, head coach Györ: "Team Esbjerg did not surprise us, because we played against them at the end of last season, so we were prepared for what they came with. But the difference between to teams were few goals, so both teams could have won."

Ana Gros, right back for Györ: "This win is about the team-work. I am really glad for my teammates. They put me in good positions to score the goals needed for the win, and I really appreciate them."