Györ take commanding win against Bietigheim

Györi Audi ETO KC might have had their weaknesses this season, especially in away games, but the reigning champions produced a vintage performance on Sunday afternoon in the first leg of their DELO EHF Champions League play-off tie against SG BBM Bietigheim.

The Hungarian powerhouse took a commanding lead early in the match, which only increased as the match progressed, and they ultimately clinched a superb 37:20 win.

PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN) 20:37 (8:18)

after opening a commanding 9:2 gap, Györ controlled the game, with their top scorer this season, Norwegian left back Veronica Kristiansen, scoring five goals in the first half to boost the gap to 18:8 at the break

all of Györ’s court players scored at least once in the match, with Veronica Kristiansen and Anita Görbicz leading the way with six goals each

the German side, who have won only once in their last 11 EHF Champions League games at home, are now on a six-game winless streak in the competition in played matches

Polish left back Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc scored three goals on her return for Bietigheim after missing the last six months due to a shoulder injury

the second leg will be played in Györ on Saturday 13 Match. The Hungarian side will be overwhelming favourites to proceed to the quarter-finals

Györ hand Bietigheim their biggest ever loss

Györ's vintage attacking performance handed Bietigheim their biggest ever loss in the DELO EHF Champions League.

While it was not Györ’s biggest win this season, it was enough to extend their unbeaten run to 52 games in Europe's premier competition. Györ’s performance will serve as a warning sign for the games to come, and Gabor Danyi’s side will not be having second thoughts about retaining the crown that they won two seasons ago in Budapest.