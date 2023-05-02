Halilcevic wants to bid farewell to Nykøbing with a trophy

From Skads-Andrup and SGI Handball to Team Esbjerg, and from all younger age categories of the Danish national team to the silver medal at the EHF EURO 2022, Halilcevic’s game has progressed with each year – and not always as a left wing.

“I started off in Skads-Andrup as a wing player. As I was getting older, I switched to a back position, until returning to the wing at the age of 17,” Halilcevic says.

“A lot happened during those years. Being a back player for some years gave me a different perspective on the game and also how things go together on the court, especially in terms of scoring an easy goal.”

Her breakthrough came at age 17 at Esbjerg, where she netted three times in her debut match against Viborg HK.

“My debut was really nice as well as my time in Esbjerg. There was tough competition all the time, even at the trainings. A great experience for me to be among strong players. I had to give my best all the time and I believe I got a lot better just from that. When I moved to Nykøbing, I built my progress through playing time, which I really needed,” Halilcevic says.

Playing in Esbjerg allowed Halilcevic to play side-by-side with some of the big handball names. Who did she look up to?

“Ah, of course Sanna Solberg when I was in Esbjerg. Her way of playing and her style of shooting really left an impact.”

A playful approach to handball, explosiveness, audacity, and counter-attack qualities: those are just some of the epithets she was given by the coaches.

“My explosiveness and my speed are probably the main things that have brought me this far. Am really fast and I also know how to read the game, where to run and when to stop,” Halilcevic says.

“I still have a lot of things that I really want to get better at. Like in defence, I think I have progressed very well in the last two years, but there is more to come. All that has come from playing international handball and a good number of minutes on the court.

“Sometimes, I really need to calm myself down and remember that someday is going to be my time. I keep forgetting my age and that I have plenty of time to improve and reach the level I wish for. I just need to keep working hard.”

In her first season with the club, Nykøbing finished fifth in the Danish league and earned a place in the EHF European League Women 2022/23, starting their campaign in the first qualification round.

Nykøbing had a rough start to the group phase with two defeats, but worked their way up and progressed to the quarter-finals and, ultimately, the EHF Finals Women on 13/14 May in Graz, Austria.

“It is really nice that we have made it this far. I think not a lot of people expected that since we started off really bad, with two straight defeats. We just need to find out what was that key thing that was working until now and then keep on doing that,” Halilcevic says.