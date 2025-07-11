Hammerstad eyes medal at her seventh Beach Handball EURO
Elisabeth Hammerstad has etched her name into the history books of European beach handball. There is no doubt about it. The Norwegian defender is participating in her seventh consecutive EHF Beach Handball EURO, and she has every right to have high hopes of winning her fourth European medal in Alanya this week. The 32-year-old has remained at her competitive peak throughout all these years and is an inspiration to the beach handball community.
I think the most important is that we are playing each match as everything matters, like it’s super important for us, because it is. Every match from now on and throughout the championship is really important so I think we just have to keep doing what we have already been doing.