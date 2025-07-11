Hammerstad eyes medal at her seventh Beach Handball EURO

EHF / Ana Brencic
11 July 2025, 14:15

Elisabeth Hammerstad has etched her name into the history books of European beach handball. There is no doubt about it. The Norwegian defender is participating in her seventh consecutive EHF Beach Handball EURO, and she has every right to have high hopes of winning her fourth European medal in Alanya this week. The 32-year-old has remained at her competitive peak throughout all these years and is an inspiration to the beach handball community. 

Reaching the top in elite competition is hard, but staying among the best is even harder. Elisabeth Hammerstad has nothing left to prove after winning every possible colour of medal at the European Championship. 

A player who first encountered beach handball at the age of 16, she made her debut at the European stage in 2013, when she won a bronze medal. Two years later, she added silver to her collection and capped it off with a gold in 2017, when Zagreb hosted the EHF Beach Handball EURO. 

So, what would a 16-year-old Elisabeth think about all the silverware that is in the cabinet back home and the fact that she has become the standout player who many look up to? 

“I don’t think she would believe it. It was a dream just being on a junior team. I didn’t even know it was a big thing back then, and of course I had this hope of maybe coming to a senior team,” she answers. 

“I wasn’t elected the first year, but then I was selected to go when I was 20, and since then it has always been such an honour and a pleasure to be part of the team. It’s always been a lot of fun and a lot of great girls. I’m really thankful that I’ve come here for so many years.”

TUR25 Norway Vs. Poland

Following four other world medals, the plays on the sand have brought both highs and lows over the years, with numerous cherished moments. One remains the favourite.

“It has to be when we took gold in Zagreb, of course. I think that was so unexpected. We really wanted it, but there were such a great teams. And I really remember we were just cruising through and just being unstoppable. I really remember that feeling. It has to be the greatest feeling,” she recalls.

Hammerstad would love to see Norway back on the podium once again on Sunday evening. 2017 gold was also the last European medal the team brought home. Given that indoor handball is much more popular in Norway, players have a lot of respect for each of the accolades. 

“Every medal has something special about it, and to take medal for a small country as Norway where beach handball is almost non-existent… I think is really big that we are actually able to take and fight for the medal. We don’t take that for granted,” says the 32-year-old, who finished fifth at the last EURO event in 2023.

TUR25 Denmark Vs. Norway
TUR25 Denmark Vs. Norway 1JC5432 JC (1)

Norway is looking strong again in Alanya as they participate in their 13th Beach Handball EURO. Hammerstad and her teammates powered through the preliminary and main rounds once again to reach the quarter-finals in Türkiye. On the road, they have defeated one of the favourites, Denmark, but lost to the defending champions, Germany.

“I think we have been working to try to be at our best and we also have some new players, but all and all we have done good,” she says, hoping to return home with a new medal.

“Of course, you always want a medal, that’s why you’re here. But I think the most important is that we keep playing each match as everything matters and that we have a lot of fun because then we play the best. But we want a medal, so I hope we can keep it up.” 

If Norway want to get back to the semi-finals after 2021, when they eventually finished fourth, they will have to be at their very best in the quarter-finals and put an end to Hungary’s winning streak. The Hungarians are still unbeaten in Alanya. 

TUR25 Ukraine Vs. Netherlands
I think the most important is that we are playing each match as everything matters, like it’s super important for us, because it is. Every match from now on and throughout the championship is really important so I think we just have to keep doing what we have already been doing.
Elisabeth Hammerstad

The standout player is a great asset to Eskil Berg Andreassen’s team, combining experienced players who bring stability with young talent full of fresh energy. 

“I love the team. They are great girls and I think we have a great support system.”

Since 2013, when she first joined the national team, it has been easy for her to find motivation to keep doing what she is best at, and watching Hammerstad play makes her love for the sport almost palpable. 

“I just think is so much fun. I really enjoy it. It has everything. It has speed, celebrations, trick shots, vibe, beach, sun, music. It’s great”.

TUR25 Norway Vs. Poland

With seven Beach Handball EUROs under her belt and counting, it’s logical to wonder how many more EURO events she could participate in.

“I don’t know. I didn’t think I will play so many, haha, so I’m not sure, as long as I think it’s fun. Maybe this is the last one, I don’t know. But I think as long as I think is fun and I feel like I’m able to do it.”

“I told the girls, if I look like s*** and I cannot do anything, they have to tell me 'Elisabeth, get off the court'. But it hasn’t happened yet, so…,” she laughs.

Judging the performance in Alanya, where Hammerstad is playing one of the team’s key roles, the fans' favourite still has a lot to say on sand. 


Photos © kolektiff

TUR25 Norway Vs. Poland
kolektiff
TUR25 Norway Vs Türkiye
kolektiff
TUR25 Denmark Vs. Norway
kolektiff
TUR25 Portugal Vs Norway
kolektiff
TUR25 Denmark Vs. Norway
kolektiff
