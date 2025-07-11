Hammerstad eyes medal at her seventh Beach Handball EURO

Reaching the top in elite competition is hard, but staying among the best is even harder. Elisabeth Hammerstad has nothing left to prove after winning every possible colour of medal at the European Championship.

A player who first encountered beach handball at the age of 16, she made her debut at the European stage in 2013, when she won a bronze medal. Two years later, she added silver to her collection and capped it off with a gold in 2017, when Zagreb hosted the EHF Beach Handball EURO.

So, what would a 16-year-old Elisabeth think about all the silverware that is in the cabinet back home and the fact that she has become the standout player who many look up to?

“I don’t think she would believe it. It was a dream just being on a junior team. I didn’t even know it was a big thing back then, and of course I had this hope of maybe coming to a senior team,” she answers.

“I wasn’t elected the first year, but then I was selected to go when I was 20, and since then it has always been such an honour and a pleasure to be part of the team. It’s always been a lot of fun and a lot of great girls. I’m really thankful that I’ve come here for so many years.”