Personally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper is surprised that it is already her eighth season with the same club: “When I first came to Michalovce, I honestly didn’t think I would stay this long. Iuventa is a very professional club — we have all the conditions needed to develop our handball skills, as well as excellent medical care.

“The club plays in a strong league where we face tough opponents, and we regularly participate in European competitions. We’ve had many successful seasons, so there was no reason to change anything. I believe my performances earned the club’s trust, which is why our cooperation has lasted so long. I also like that Michalovce is a smaller, quieter city, which suits me well.”

"I have complete trust in the team"

On Sunday 17 May, at 16:00 CEST, Michalovce have the first final at home — and they know that playing in the Chemkostav Arena is a true advantage — since the 22:28 loss in the 2024 final against Elche, they have won the following nine home matches in the EHF European Cup, and before that, they were unbeaten on home turf since 2021.

Martina Popovcová is part of the squad since the 2020/21 season and now the left wing is one of the leaders at Michalovce. In the 2025/26 season, she is the top scorer of her side in the EHF European Cup with 38 goals netted in eight matches.