After a decade as a player with the national team, Jacobsen took over as national team coach in 2017 and has worked with some of the sport's top players since day one. But coaching such an elite national team is not as simple as throwing the seven best players on court together.

"It's not easy. Of course, there are a lot of good players, but there are also players that are a little bit better than the rest of them. There are a lot of players where I have to look at how I can use them, how they can come in, in this team. Can we use them with players like (Simon) Pytlick, with players like (Mathias) Gidsel, with players like (Rasmus) Lauge? Where do they fit in? How do I fit them in? So, that's of course difficult."

Having to make decisions about which players he takes to tournaments like the Men's EHF EURO, or to use in certain situations in a match, creates a selection headache for Jacobsen that few other coaches have to deal with.

"You have to make a call. It's difficult to call someone who is maybe one of the best players in the world in his position and tell him there are two others who are better."

Having been in the role so long, and having built a stellar coaching career at Aalborg Håndbold and Rhein-Neckar Löwen before taking on national team duties, Jacobsen has formed countless strong personal relationships with those around him. However, not allowing those relationships to impact his decision making has helped him stay on top for so long.

"The most difficult thing was to call Mads Mensah (Larsen) and say: 'Mads, you are not going to participate in the Olympics.' Because of, also, the history we have. But I always say, that day where I take a personal decision before a professional decision, then I stop as a coach, because then I'm not fit anymore."

"So, I always remind myself, that I have to do the best for the national team, not the best for me."