Handball Mastermind series continues with Xavi Pascual

From Catalonian youth teams to the top of the Champions League

Pascual, a former player himself, finding his place as goalkeeper, started his coaching career training those in his old position. From goalkeeper coach for Barça he became assistant to Manolo Cadenas and then head coach — a position, leading Barça, that he would truly make his own, creating an enormous legacy of dominance in 12 years in the role.

“Barça is the top club in the world. It’s number one in handball. I spent a lot of years there, and it was amazing what we did,” reflects Pascual, but says that his approach was no different there than with any other teams: Coaching is his passion and his obsession.

“It doesn’t matter if, you know, you are at Veszprém or before in Dinamo or in Barcelona, when I was working with the young players, also in Octavio or in other clubs — I’m spending a lot of hours to think how we can improve. How we can do something different. And it’s something that I’m enjoying too.”