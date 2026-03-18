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Vestergaard returned to the EHF Champions League Women when he took on the job of head coach at SG BBM Bietigheim (now HB Ludwigsburg). He has a soft spot for the competition.

"The Champions League is something special. You know, when we hear the music, when we prepare, when we travel around Europe, playing against different cultures, different styles, coaches and players, that is something amazing," Vestergaard says.

Now at Odense Håndbold, the expectations are high, but this is also something Vestergaard is relishing.

"If there is no pressure, there are no ambitions. And of course, I could take another team where there is not this kind of pressure, but that also means maybe we are not able to reach the EHF FINAL4," he says.

And he is now part of a shared dream with his players of the next step, after Odense reached the Champions League final last year.

Many players enjoy playing for Odense, and for them it is not simply work; it is a dream. Therefore, that is something special. We are trying to protect that way of thinking," says Vestergaard.

"I am not here to work; I am here to fulfil my dream of winning the Champions League and playing in finals again. And therefore, every morning when I wake up, I think: OK, how can I improve? How can I make us even better?"

The full episode provides a real insight into Vestergaard's way of thinking and how he has achieved continued success. Watch it now on EHFTV and on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.



Main photo © Lau Nielsen