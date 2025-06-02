Handball’s emerging nations meet in Budapest

"We will be presenting topics from various areas of our sport," EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said.

"However, it is even more important to receive the federations’ input and the exchange of expertise targeting the challenges faced by them and potential measures that can be put in place to make the next step in one or the other area."

Topics included, among others, an update on the ‘Christensen Grassroots Charter’ and the ‘EHF Rinck Convention’, as well as how to best use content to create visibility for the sport and measures on how to develop referees and delegates.

The programme was complemented by best practice examples of England (‘Handball unlocked’), Germany (‘1,000 new grassroots coaches’) and Georgia (‘Honouring the past, embracing the digital future’).

Furthermore, EHF Master Plan agreements for financial support of grassroots handball projects in the respective countries were signed with the federations of Andorra and Albania.

Present were representatives of the federations of Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Great Britain, Ireland, Moldova, Malta and Monaco.