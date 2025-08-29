Handball stakeholders gather in Vienna

The meetings coincided with the start of the European club handball season with the first matches in the EHF European League being scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well as with the 20-year anniversary of EHF Marketing which was celebrated on Wednesday.

First entering the doors of the European Handball House were the 16 participating clubs of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League for the annual club workshop ahead of the start of the season; they were succeeded by the clubs of the EHF Champions League Women on Thursday morning.

Also on Wednesday, the newly elected president of the Macedonian Handball Federation, Aleksandar Stefanov, and its Secretary General, Vlatko Tasevski, were welcomed for a cooperation visit by EHF President Michael Wiederer and Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

On Thursday, the EHF’s Technical Commission arrived to Vienna. This formed the last meeting of the Competitions Commissions, the Methods Commission, the Beach Handball Commission as well as for the Technical Refereeing Committee ahead of the EHF Congress from 19-20 September in Andau, Austria when new elections will take place.

On the side of EHF Marketing, the Men’s and the Women’s Club Board as well as the Advisory Board met to discuss the organisation’s results of the season just played and preview the upcoming one.

While the meetings of the Technical Commissions continued on Friday, it was up to the meeting of the Finance Delegation to conclude a busy week in the European Handball House in Vienna.

Photos: Xavi Vegas/EHF