Hanna Storozhuk shines in thrilling double-header in the Netherlands

Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan and Westfriesland SEW met in the Netherlands for their double-header and delivered excitement until the very last minute. The visitors won an intense first leg on Saturday, 28:26, in a match with an early red card against the Dutch side and a four-goal lead going into crunch time. Kehinde Titilope Babatunde saved 15 shots at 36 per cent efficiency, while Hanna Storozhuk added 13 goals for Maccabi.

In the reverse fixture on Sunday, Westfriesland were pushed by the performances of Ashley Jacobs and Indy van Zijl, who combined for 17 goals. Hanna Storozhuk countered once more with 11 goals for Maccabi. Going into the last quarter of the match, the Dutch hosts had built a four-goal gap (26:22), but the visitors reduced it to one in crunch time. Maccabi turned the ball over with 10 seconds to go, but Westfriesland could not send the duel into a penalty shoot-out and lost 57:58 on aggregate, despite winning the second leg 31:30.