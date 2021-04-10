Hard-fought win sees Györ into the top four teams in Europe

For the second time ever in the history of the DELO EHF Champions League, a team qualified for the DELO EHF FINAL4 without dropping a game.

Repeating their performance from two seasons ago, Györ are through to the business end of the competition in Budapest, after securing their 12th win of the season, 24:21, against Buducnost, in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Buducnost (MNE) 24:21 (10:11)

First leg: 30:19. Aggregate: 54:40

this was only the second time this season when Györ were behind at the break, after the game against Odense, where the Danish side also held a one-goal lead

Györ’s 45 per cent shooting efficiency was their undoing in the first half, as Buducnost’s defence forced 12 missed shots by the reigning champions

Györ’s depth was the decisive factor in the game, with a 5:1 run between the 47th and 53rd minutes opening a four-goal lead

Jovanka Radicevic’s seven goals take her season tally to 94 and her all-time DELO EHF Champions League total to 892, second only to Anita Görbicz, who is the only player to top 1,000 goals

Györ progress to the DELO EHF FINAL4 for the fifth time in a row, after last season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic



Györ continue to dominate the DELO EHF Champions League

Györ have qualified for the DELO EHF FINAL4 for the sixth time in seven seasons. It just shows how dominant the club have been in women’s handball in the last decade.

The Hungarian side are now unbeaten in 55 games in the DELO EHF Champions League and have answers to everything their opponents throw at them. They can win high-scoring games, but also old-school physical matches.

With a plethora of attacking weapons at their disposal, Györ can afford off days from some of their players while still looking like the team to beat this season in the European premium competition.