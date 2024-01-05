Heine: “Six small finals await”

After a sub-par start, FTC moved once again, as Albertsen’s assistant, Allan Heine, took over the reins from the Danish coach in October, as the Hungarian powerhouse saw its progression to the play-offs under serious question due to a series of losses which saw them lingering around the red zone.

Since then, the Hungarian side bounced back and earned three wins on the trot against Ikast Håndbold and MKS Zagłębie Lubin (twice), and a hard-fought draw against Rapid Bucuresti, helping the Hungarian side jump to sixth place in the standings.

In fact, the battle for a play-offs spot is getting increasingly tough, with four teams – Vipers Kristiansand, Krim Mercator Ljubljana, FTC and Rapid - tied on seven points, with Ikast three points ahead in third place.

“We have six more finals. There are six small finals to be played, every match will be crucial from now on, there is no room for mistakes. Of course, there will be no team which wins all the matches, such is the intensity of this battle and the well-balanced nature of the group, but the room for mistakes is very slim,” says Heine before the Match of the Week against Ikast Håndbold.

Indeed, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria had their share of issues in the EHF Champions League Women this season, but their resurgence started after a 37:36 win against their Danish counterparts in late October, a match which duly underlined how much potential Heine’s side has at their disposal.

FTC have an interesting mix of experience and youth at their disposal, one which helped them seal a place in the EHF FINAL4 last season, the maiden appearance in Budapest for the Hungarian side. But this time around, it looked like everything was going backwards until the three-match winning streak which helped FTC finish 2023 on a high.

“We have an excellent unity in the squad, we are like a family. I think this was the main ingredient for our resurgence and I think the players are now hungry to come roaring back once again and finish what they started,” adds FTC’s coach.