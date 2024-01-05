Heine: “Six small finals await”

The first European match in 2024 will be the one against Ikast, the team which FTC won against in October and, in Heine’s eyes, fuelled the Hungarian side’s comeback in the bitter fight for a play-offs place. This time around, though, things might get tougher, as the Danish side lost a single home match this season in the European top competition, by the slightest of margins, 34:35, against Team Esbjerg.
Moreover, Ikast finished 2023 with a three-match losing streak, an exact opposite of FTC’s three-match winning streak; however the two-month break for club teams cancelled all the momentum the teams have built before last November.
“First of all, we need to shake off the dust and see what we can do better than the previous matches,” says FTC’s coach, who led his team to a perfect season in the Hungarian league, including a big win against Győri Audi ETO KC, which set up FTC as the big favourites for the Hungarian league crown.
“But, like I have said, there is no room for mistakes now, especially in this type of situation, where any mistake might be punished. But if we win against Ikast, things will be looking better for us, especially as they are only three points ahead. So every win is important, every win is crucial,” continues Heine.
So far, FTC have won only against Zagłębie in away matches, but they have been getting better and better since the 26:37 loss against Vipers in the start of the competition. A 23:27 loss against group leaders Team Esbjerg signalled there might be more to this FTC team than the losing streak in the start of the season.
Since Heine took over, FTC’s attack has been getting better and better, especially due to the excellent performances of Andrea Lekic, the centre back who has had one of her best seasons in the competition, scoring 52 goals – the second best goal scorer in the competition – also hitting the 1000-goal milestone this season.
Yet the match against Ikast might prove to be a stepping stone for FTC, as a team, and for Heine as a coach. The 43-year-old Danish coach, who has featured at Aalborg, Viborg and Les Neptunes des Nantes, is unfazed despite this being his biggest role so far in his career.
“It is different, sure, but it is something I really like. Hopefully, the results will be good in the future, as this would be excellent for the team and for the club, an excellent club which is loved by amazing fans,” concludes Heine.