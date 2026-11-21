Thomsen is preparing to lead Denmark to the Women's EHF EURO 2026, in search of their eighth medal and first gold since 2002. It will be her first European championships with Denmark, after previously taking Sweden to bronze in 2014 and the Netherlands to silver in 2016 and bronze in 2018.

With stints at several clubs across Europe too, Thomsen explains in her 'Handball Mastermind' interview that trust is key to success.

"It's so important that the team of leaders you have around you, that it's incredibly important that you have this trust, that you trust each other in the leadership team. Because I believe and feel it myself in all the places I've been, I have felt most comfortable in coaching and support teams where we could really trust one another and help one another. That is also where I have performed best," Thomsen says.