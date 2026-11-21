Denmark will bring one of the most formidable goalkkeeping line-ups to the EHF EURO, with EHF EURO 2024 MVP Anna Kristensen teamed up with the 2023/24 Goalkeeper of the Season at the EHF Excellence Awards, Sandra Toft. And they will benefit from Thomsen's belief in the importance of defence to championship success.
"I have no doubt at all that those who are really good defensively are also the ones who go far in the championships and maybe win the championships," the coach says. "I think you should place a great deal of emphasis on your goalkeepers and your defence. That helps you get through the days when your attack is not working well."
Thomsen says she is looking forward to playing the EHF EURO, with Denmark playing their preliminary round in Türkiye before a potential main round in Romania, both countries she has coached club handball in.
"I think there are a lot of strong teams at the European championship. It has been a long time since I have seen a European championship field as strong as this, with so many good nations," she adds.