Helle Thomsen set to lead Denmark's chase for gold

Helle Thomsen set to lead Denmark's chase for gold

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
14 October 2025, 11:00

In July this year an era came to an end for the Danish women’s national team. Head coach Jesper Jensen, who had led the team to two silver medals at the EHF EURO 2022 and 2024, as well as bronze at the 2021 and 2023 IHF World Championships and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, stepped away.

His replacement, Helle Thomsen, is only the second-ever female coach of the women’s national team and the first since 1965. Thomsen brings with her former Montenegro head coach Bojana Popovic as assistant.

Thomsen has plenty of experience. She has coached clubs both in Denmark and abroad, including most recently CSM Bucuresti in the EHF Champions League Women; she led Sweden to bronze at the EHF EURO 2014 and the Netherlands to silver and bronze at the EHF EURO 2016 and 2018 respectively, as well as bronze at the 2017 IHF Women’s World Championship.

Thomsen and Popovic now face their first competitive matches since taking over in July, with the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 throwing off this week. They start with a home game against Czechia before travelling to Ankara to take on Türkiye. Later this year, there is a bigger prize at stake at the 2025 World Championship, where Denmark are seeking to reclaim the title they have won just once before — in 1997, when the tournament was also hosted by Germany.

eurohandball.com: How does it feel to be back home, coaching Denmark and becoming only the second-ever and the first woman since 1965 to be the head coach of the women's national team?

Helle Thomsen: I don't think about the fact that I'm a woman. I think about the fact that I've been given the opportunity to lead the Danish national team, and that makes me both proud and grateful. Standing together with the staff and the players, hearing the national anthem — that's something you can't really put into words. I look forward to every single training camp and every match we have ahead of us. And I hope we can give something back to the many fans who support us.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250427 Team Esbjerg CSM Bucuresti Coach Thomsen

eurohandball.com: With the 2025 IHF World Championship approaching, the EHF EURO Cup 2026 will act as a test and preparation ahead of the tournament. What do you expect from the upcoming matches against Czechia and Türkiye, and especially from the first home match in Nykøbing?

Helle Thomsen: I'm really looking forward to getting started with the EHF EURO Cup 2026, especially the first home match in Nykøbing. Honestly, I don't think too much about whether it's an official match or not. What matters is that we get to play some good games ahead of the World Championship. Bojana and I are new to the team, so it's important that we have as many matches as possible with the players. We need to test a few things, see different players in action, and get a clearer picture of where we are. And of course, I hope a lot of people will come and support us in Nykøbing. That means a lot.

eurohandball.com: It is Denmark's first-ever appearance in the EHF EURO Cup, what is your goal for the competition and what do you think about it?

Helle Thomsen: It's a new tournament for us, and that's exciting. We always step on court to win, and that applies here as well. But we'll also use the competition to test different players and combinations. It's a great opportunity to work with the depth of the squad and get some answers before the World Championship. So yes, we take it seriously, but we'll also use it wisely.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO 2016 Swe Ned Photo Uros Hocevar20161210 05
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL2260 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

eurohandball.com: It is fair to say that Denmark are the favourites in EHF EURO Cup 2026 group 2; how do you prepare your players to cope with pressure?

Helle Thomsen: It's fair to call us favourites, but you also saw at the last championship that Hungary are on the rise. They have a strong team and are definitely capable of winning medals, both at the World Championship and in the years to come. We don't focus too much on the "favourites" label. We prepare thoroughly and focus on our own game. It's about being ready when the whistle blows, not about what people expect.

eurohandball.com: Denmark have come very close to winning major tournaments in recent years, most recently finishing as runners-up at the EHF EURO 2024, but have not won a gold medal at any major tournament since the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Is a gold medal your ultimate goal?

Helle Thomsen: Of course, we dream of gold, that's part of working in elite sport. But we stick to our goal of competing for medals. That's where we want to be: in the mix when it really matters. Denmark have come close several times, and that shows we have something special going. Now we need to build on that and see how far it can take us. But there are many strong nations at the top now: Norway, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Denmark. It often comes down to small margins. Gold is a dream, but first and foremost, we need to be consistent and strong as a team.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20042025 CSMBUCURESTI TEAMESBJERG (87)

Photos © Kolektiff Images, nhcfoto.dk, Raluca Malnasi

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball MAL1205 AM
Previous Article EHF European League set for thrilling throw-off; Finals return to Hamburg

Latest news

More News