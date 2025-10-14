Thomsen has plenty of experience. She has coached clubs both in Denmark and abroad, including most recently CSM Bucuresti in the EHF Champions League Women; she led Sweden to bronze at the EHF EURO 2014 and the Netherlands to silver and bronze at the EHF EURO 2016 and 2018 respectively, as well as bronze at the 2017 IHF Women’s World Championship.

Thomsen and Popovic now face their first competitive matches since taking over in July, with the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 throwing off this week. They start with a home game against Czechia before travelling to Ankara to take on Türkiye. Later this year, there is a bigger prize at stake at the 2025 World Championship, where Denmark are seeking to reclaim the title they have won just once before — in 1997, when the tournament was also hosted by Germany.

eurohandball.com: How does it feel to be back home, coaching Denmark and becoming only the second-ever and the first woman since 1965 to be the head coach of the women's national team?

Helle Thomsen: I don't think about the fact that I'm a woman. I think about the fact that I've been given the opportunity to lead the Danish national team, and that makes me both proud and grateful. Standing together with the staff and the players, hearing the national anthem — that's something you can't really put into words. I look forward to every single training camp and every match we have ahead of us. And I hope we can give something back to the many fans who support us.