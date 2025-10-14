eurohandball.com: It is fair to say that Denmark are the favourites in EHF EURO Cup 2026 group 2; how do you prepare your players to cope with pressure?
Helle Thomsen: It's fair to call us favourites, but you also saw at the last championship that Hungary are on the rise. They have a strong team and are definitely capable of winning medals, both at the World Championship and in the years to come. We don't focus too much on the "favourites" label. We prepare thoroughly and focus on our own game. It's about being ready when the whistle blows, not about what people expect.
eurohandball.com: Denmark have come very close to winning major tournaments in recent years, most recently finishing as runners-up at the EHF EURO 2024, but have not won a gold medal at any major tournament since the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Is a gold medal your ultimate goal?
Helle Thomsen: Of course, we dream of gold, that's part of working in elite sport. But we stick to our goal of competing for medals. That's where we want to be: in the mix when it really matters. Denmark have come close several times, and that shows we have something special going. Now we need to build on that and see how far it can take us. But there are many strong nations at the top now: Norway, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Denmark. It often comes down to small margins. Gold is a dream, but first and foremost, we need to be consistent and strong as a team.