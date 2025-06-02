Henny Reistad: "I'm glad I can continue to develop as a player"

“Hopefully not,” she smiles. “I'm satisfied with my season even though it didn't end how we wanted it to. I was a bit afraid that in 2021 I peaked as a handball player, because I felt, especially at the FINAL4, that we had a good performance, both me and the team.
“So, I'm glad that I can continue to develop as a player and find new ways to become better at playing handball,” added Reistad after a tough battle against Metz Handball.
Even though Team Esbjerg played the 3/4 placement match once again, Henny Reistad stood tall and delivered when it mattered most to ultimately win 30:27. Calm under pressure, lethal on goal and emotional when needed — she is saying goodbye to Budapest with a smile on her face.
“It's a small joy among the disappointment from the semi-final loss. We showed character after a really tough 24 hours. It says a lot about the team if you are able to win the bronze medal game. I'm glad we are able to have the victory in Budapest after all and not go home empty-handed,” concluded Reistad.