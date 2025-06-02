Henny Reistad: "I'm glad I can continue to develop as a player"

Henny Reistad: "I'm glad I can continue to develop as a player"

02 June 2025, 11:00

Henny Reistad became the player to stop – if that's even possible. Whether you are facing her in the Danish national team or lining up against Team Esbjerg, she remains a cornerstone for her side. This season in the EHF Champions League Women, Reistad reminded everyone why she is one of the most feared scorers in the game and a true role model for younger generations.

The Danish star delivered yet another world-class campaign in the 2024/25 season, netting 154 goals and breaking her own record of 142 goals from the 2022/23 season – earning the top scorer crown once again. And with 15 goals scored this weekend in Budapest, she now sits at 93 total goals scored at the EHF FINAL4, as the all-time top scorer of the event in Budapest (since 2014).

“I'm satisfied I helped the team reach the goals and the dreams we have. Of course, not every dream has been reached, but my goal is to do my best, both for myself and my teammates, to help them play better. I hope I will be able to repeat it in the future as well. To score more than 154? I'm not sure. I have been taking really a lot of shots this season,” said Henny Reistad about her top scorer award.

At just 26, Reistad continues to collect accolades at a pace few players in the game can match. The EHF FINAL4 2021 MVP shows no signs of slowing down – if anything, she is raising the bar even higher. Is there any limit to her performance and does Reistad see the progress she made in these four years?

“Hopefully not,” she smiles. “I'm satisfied with my season even though it didn't end how we wanted it to. I was a bit afraid that in 2021 I peaked as a handball player, because I felt, especially at the FINAL4, that we had a good performance, both me and the team.

“So, I'm glad that I can continue to develop as a player and find new ways to become better at playing handball,” added Reistad after a tough battle against Metz Handball.

Even though Team Esbjerg played the 3/4 placement match once again, Henny Reistad stood tall and delivered when it mattered most to ultimately win 30:27. Calm under pressure, lethal on goal and emotional when needed — she is saying goodbye to Budapest with a smile on her face.

“It's a small joy among the disappointment from the semi-final loss. We showed character after a really tough 24 hours. It says a lot about the team if you are able to win the bronze medal game. I'm glad we are able to have the victory in Budapest after all and not go home empty-handed,” concluded Reistad.

