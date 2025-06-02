Henny Reistad: "I'm glad I can continue to develop as a player"

The Danish star delivered yet another world-class campaign in the 2024/25 season, netting 154 goals and breaking her own record of 142 goals from the 2022/23 season – earning the top scorer crown once again. And with 15 goals scored this weekend in Budapest, she now sits at 93 total goals scored at the EHF FINAL4, as the all-time top scorer of the event in Budapest (since 2014).

“I'm satisfied I helped the team reach the goals and the dreams we have. Of course, not every dream has been reached, but my goal is to do my best, both for myself and my teammates, to help them play better. I hope I will be able to repeat it in the future as well. To score more than 154? I'm not sure. I have been taking really a lot of shots this season,” said Henny Reistad about her top scorer award.

At just 26, Reistad continues to collect accolades at a pace few players in the game can match. The EHF FINAL4 2021 MVP shows no signs of slowing down – if anything, she is raising the bar even higher. Is there any limit to her performance and does Reistad see the progress she made in these four years?