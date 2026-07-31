In football, only five per cent of registered coaches worldwide are female. More alarmingly, there were no women on the FIFA Executive Committee for more than 100 years. The first female General Secretary was appointed in 2016. Since then, the women’s game has shown rapid development — following real investment.
The fight for investment and equal pay
Finance is a core topic under the “real investment” umbrella. Here there are multiple areas of relevance, including investment in marketing and promotion, TV rights, individual pay and prize money for events.
“Despite the many rapid gains, major gaps remain. Women athletes continue to struggle with fewer professional opportunities, a massive pay gap, fewer sponsorships, less airtime, and unequal playing conditions,” states the UN.
With the subjects of investment and pay being so dense and broad themselves, here on Her Playground, they will be addressed as part of look at the global growth of women’s sport in terms of spectator and TV figures, as well as marketing and promotion. An examination that will continue our contribution to the goal of achieving gender equality, shared by sports federations and global human rights bodies, by understanding precisely where we are and how far we have to go.