That aim within the sporting world reflects the much broader target that sits at number five in the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Sport has a role to play within that target area, with specific topics to address including disparities in leadership, safety and investment.

Why does sport matter?

The Women’s Sports Foundation, founded by 39-time tennis Grand Slam title winner and former world number one Billie Jean King in 1974, sums it up:

“Sport has been one of the most important socio-cultural learning experiences for boys and men for many years. Those same benefits should be afforded our daughters. It is important for all of us to know that: