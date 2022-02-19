Herning-Ikast win to end Magura's hopes

Herning-Ikast Handbold beat Magura Cisnadie 34:31 to finish the group phase of the EHF League Women with a perfect record of six wins in as many games.

With their victory against Magura Cisnadie, Herning-Ikast also denied the Romanian side a chance to fight for a quarter-final spot.

GROUP C

Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 31:34 (18:19)

in a high-scoring first half, Magura were in front 14:11 after 20 minutes before Herning-Ikast hit back to lead at the break

the visitors never gave up their advantage in the second half and extended it to three goals on several occasions

17-year-old left back Julie Scaglione scored 13 goals for Herning-Ikast, while Marilena Neagu recorded 11 goals for the home side

Herning-Ikast have the maximum of 12 points and will face SCM Ramnicu Valcea in the quarter-finals

Magura, who dropped their first points at home in group C, finished the group phase with four points

Lada and Storhamar to fight for second place

Even if Lada beat Storhamar on Sunday and both teams alongside Magura are level on four points, the Romanian team will not finish second because of head-to-head results.

The Russian team will need a win by at least eight goals to go through, while any other result in Togliatti will see Storhamar progress to the quarter-finals.