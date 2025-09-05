Herrem: The hardest days and an unbelievable dream coming true at once

As she says, Herrem wants to feel herself and that means staying the multi-faceted person she is away from a cancer diagnosis — but there are two important messages to share before we get to the handball: The importance of monitoring your personal health closely and of staying fit and healthy in general, as both have served Herrem in being able to handle where she is now.

“I found out very randomly,” recalls Herrem. “I was just scratching or something, and then I was like, what is this bump? And it was just like tiny as a pea, but I just felt like, this is something that I never felt before and that's why I wanted to check it out. I’d have never thought it was like this, but I'm very glad that I checked it out and trusted my instinct.

“I'm 38, so I'm not at the average of the women who get this, but so many people under the age of 50 get this also, so I think it's so important just to check out everything. If you find something just go and check it out no matter what. Don't wait or think like, ‘ah, I can take it another time.’ I think just the most important message that I have is to just check your breasts one more time than one less time. If my message or everything that's going on with me can help some more people checking themselves out, it's perfect.”

Herrem’s base as an elite athlete has naturally helped with handling the treatments and being able to return to the court so unexpectedly soon.

“No matter diagnosis or not, no matter what age you are, I think it's just, like, the importance of training and keeping your body in shape. It’s good no matter what, because it's just good for your health,” she says, before commenting on how helpful it is to have the physical outlet right now as well.

“For me, it's just good to have a free place for my head — playing handball and just being 100 per cent me.”

So to handball, Sola HK and their EHF Champions League debut.