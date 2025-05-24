Hesham’s buzzer-beater sends Montpellier to the final

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
24 May 2025, 19:40

When everybody was gearing up for another overtime as in the previous Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 semi-final, Ahmed Hesham ended a nail-biting match with a buzzer-beater. Scoring for 32:31 against a shocked THW Kiel, the Egyptian sent Montpellier to their first ever final in the EHF European League.

On Sunday, the French side will face SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the trophy match. It is Montpellier’s fourth final in an EHF competition, after winning the EHF Champions League in 2003 and 2018 and after losing the EHF Cup final in 2014 against Pick Szeged. Kiel will lock horns with MT Melsungen for third place.

SEMI-FINAL

THW Kiel (GER) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 31:32 (17:16)

  • Montpellier shocked Kiel with a great start, leading 4:0, forcing THW coach Filip Jicha to take his first time-out after seven minutes
  • saving his first shot after eight goals conceded, Kiel’s goalkeeper Andreas Wolff was then on track: his saves and Eric Johansson’s goals were crucial for THW to turn the match around, finally with a 5:0 run for 17:14 after 26 minutes
  • Montpellier found their rhythm again after the break and were on an equal level. Their defence stood more compact and was backed by goalkeeper Charles Bolzinger, even as they let Kiel take a 23:20 lead in the 42nd minute
  • seven minutes before the end, the score was level again at 26:26; with 60 seconds left, 30:30 was on the scoreboard, before Sebastian Karlsson scored for Montpellier’s first lead after the break
  • Emil Madsen netted for 31:31 26 seconds before the end, and after the final timeout by Érick Mathé, Hesham grabbed the last chance

Montpellier end their German curse

After losing both previous matches at the EHF Finals 2023 against German teams, Montpellier Handball now ended their curse by beating THW Kiel. Sunday will be their second final in a second-tier EHF competition, after 2014 in Berlin. The match was partly a copy of the 2024 quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League, when Montpellier won the first leg 39:30, but Kiel struck back with a 31:21 on home ground.

In the beginning at Hamburg, Montpellier were unleashed and Kiel were shocked, then THW started their comeback. After this 30-minute roller-coaster ride from 1:6 to 17:14, the match was on the edge after the break, getting more and more decided by defence and tactics.

Every time Kiel pulled ahead, Montpellier struck back, with great variations in attack and a strong Charles Bolzinger in the goal.

On the other side, right wing Lukas Zerbe was unstoppable, netting almost from every attempt. In the end, it was a question of power or one lucky shot — both sides were running quite low on batteries. When Domagoj Duvnjak and Patrick Wiencek encouraged their fans in the stands from the court, the volume even got louder. On the other side of the arena, they shouted “Allez, allez, Montpellier”. And finally, the Montpellier fans went crazy after Hesham’s buzzer-beater.

It is always bitter when the last shot decides the match, and you are the loser. We feel a really deep disappointment now. But when you start like we started, you should not complain. We came back, we fought, we were ahead, but in the end, you leave the court empty-handed. This is really a shame, but this is sport. We wanted to go all the way, now we have to get our heads up high to gift our great fans with a win on Sunday
Rune Dahmke
Left wing, THW Kiel
We’ve had matches like this throughout the season, we’ve had matches like last week’s against PSG in the French Cup which was very tight from start to finish. Moments like that help us to believe in ourselves. Last week’s victory really helped us with today’s match.
Érick Mathé
Head coach, Montpellier Handball
Photos © Kolektiff Images

ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg A0A1412 AM
