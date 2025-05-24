Hesham’s buzzer-beater sends Montpellier to the final
When everybody was gearing up for another overtime as in the previous Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 semi-final, Ahmed Hesham ended a nail-biting match with a buzzer-beater. Scoring for 32:31 against a shocked THW Kiel, the Egyptian sent Montpellier to their first ever final in the EHF European League.
On Sunday, the French side will face SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the trophy match. It is Montpellier’s fourth final in an EHF competition, after winning the EHF Champions League in 2003 and 2018 and after losing the EHF Cup final in 2014 against Pick Szeged. Kiel will lock horns with MT Melsungen for third place.
It is always bitter when the last shot decides the match, and you are the loser. We feel a really deep disappointment now. But when you start like we started, you should not complain. We came back, we fought, we were ahead, but in the end, you leave the court empty-handed. This is really a shame, but this is sport. We wanted to go all the way, now we have to get our heads up high to gift our great fans with a win on Sunday
We’ve had matches like this throughout the season, we’ve had matches like last week’s against PSG in the French Cup which was very tight from start to finish. Moments like that help us to believe in ourselves. Last week’s victory really helped us with today’s match.