Hesham’s buzzer-beater sends Montpellier to the final

Montpellier end their German curse

After losing both previous matches at the EHF Finals 2023 against German teams, Montpellier Handball now ended their curse by beating THW Kiel. Sunday will be their second final in a second-tier EHF competition, after 2014 in Berlin. The match was partly a copy of the 2024 quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League, when Montpellier won the first leg 39:30, but Kiel struck back with a 31:21 on home ground.

In the beginning at Hamburg, Montpellier were unleashed and Kiel were shocked, then THW started their comeback. After this 30-minute roller-coaster ride from 1:6 to 17:14, the match was on the edge after the break, getting more and more decided by defence and tactics.

Every time Kiel pulled ahead, Montpellier struck back, with great variations in attack and a strong Charles Bolzinger in the goal.

On the other side, right wing Lukas Zerbe was unstoppable, netting almost from every attempt. In the end, it was a question of power or one lucky shot — both sides were running quite low on batteries. When Domagoj Duvnjak and Patrick Wiencek encouraged their fans in the stands from the court, the volume even got louder. On the other side of the arena, they shouted “Allez, allez, Montpellier”. And finally, the Montpellier fans went crazy after Hesham’s buzzer-beater.