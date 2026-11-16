High-intensity main round gets underway with 12 clubs in contention

High-intensity main round gets underway with 12 clubs in contention

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
16 November 2026, 13:00

After an international break for the opening rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 is back in action this week, as the main round begins. 12 teams will battle over eight rounds to snatch a quarter-final ticket.

In group A, only Füchse Berlin made it to the main round without a point, as the German team heads to Aalborg Håndbold for the Match of the Week. One Veszprém HC will try to keep their record clean on the road, at Orlen Wisla Plock, while MT Melsungen host Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

In group B, two of the three teams currently on four points play away in their opening clash of the main round. SC Magdeburg travel to GOG and Barça play at Industria Kielce in a rematch of the 2022 final, which ended in the Spanish side's victory. Last but not least, Sporting Clube de Portugal aim for a perfect start as they host Dinamo Bucuresti.

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141026Aalborg Zagreb Knorr 58

GROUP I

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Wednesday 18 November 2026, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • before the beginning of the main round, the two teams are bottom of the standings, as Aalborg are fifth with one point and Berlin are last with zero points

  • in the group phase, Aalborg drew at home against Paris (33:33) before losing the return game in France (25:32), as the French side also proceeded to the next phase

  • Berlin lost their two games against Veszprém, the other team to qualify in group A, 29:35 at home and 35:39 away

  • Aalborg and Berlin already played against each other in the EHF Champions League group phase last year, with Berlin winning both games, 35:31 and 31:28

  • Füchse’s Mathias Gidsel is the current best scorer of the competition with 65 goals, while Juri Knorr has scored 35 for Aalborg so far

  • last weekend, Aalborg lost against Aarhus in the Danish league (27:29) and Berlin took the points in the Bundesliga against THW Kiel (28:25)

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211026Aalborg Celje Timeout 75
We are excited to get going in the main round, where we will do everything possible to defend our home court. With that being said, we also know that Berlin will be a tough out, so it will take a full 60 minutes of effort from us if we want to take both points.
Sander Sagosen
Centre back, Aalborg Håndbold
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We know we’re in for a really tough match. At the moment, they’re not playing with the same attacking flow as before, but on the other hand, their defence and Landin are in absolutely top form. That’s why we’ll need to play a better attacking game than we have recently. Our mission is quite clear: we want to reach the quarter-finals. It would be a really good start to pick up a point or two in Aalborg.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 18 November 2026, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after the group phase, Veszprém are leaders of the main round group with four points, while Plock are fourth with two points

  • Veszprém qualified for the main round winning all their six matches, including the two against Füchse Berlin (35:29 and 39:35)

  • Plock qualified out of group B with two points, which they took by beating Melsungen in round 2 (25:24), before losing the other confrontation against the German side in round 5 (26:28)

  • the two teams have not played against each other in the EHF Champions League since the 2024/25 season, when Plock lost twice in the group phase (24:27 and 26:30)

  • Frederik Bjerre has scored 37 goals for Plock in the group phase, while Hugo Descat has scored just three less for Veszprém

  • last weekend, Plock won their Polish league game against Piotrkowianin Piotrków (40:15); Veszprém drew in the Hungarian league clash in Szeged (30:30)

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20261028 WISLA NANTES 019
So far this season, Veszprém has been the team displaying the best play in Europe. It will be a significant challenge. We performed at an extremely high level during the group stage, in a very tough group. We are among the top 12 teams in Europe, and we want to finish as high as possible. We are taking it one match at a time, working to win every single one.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock
20261014 Veszprem Partizan 1207
We expect a tough game. Plock are playing amazingly well this season, much better than last season. I think they are running more, defending more aggressively and attacking much better. We need to pay attention to a lot of things because they have players who are very dangerous in one-on-one situations, such as Janc, as well as long-range shooters like Kosorotov. We are playing against one of the top teams.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Thursday 19 November 2026, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Paris are currently second in the group with three points, while Melsungen are third with two points

  • Paris finished first in group C in the group phase, claiming one win (32:25) and one draw (33:33) against Aalborg

  • in their maiden top-flight campaign, Melsungen qualified out of group B thanks to a win against Plock (28:26), after losing the other game against the Polish side (24:25)

  • Melsungen’s current coach, Roberto Garcia Parrondo, has officially signed a contract starting next summer with Paris Saint-Germain

  • Paris’ Elohim Prandi scored 37 goals in the group phase, while Melsungen’s best scorer, Aaron Mensing, has netted 26 times so far

  • Melsungen drew in their Bundesliga game last weekend, against Bietigheim (31:31); Paris won in Aix in the French league (37:26)

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GROUP II

GOG (DEN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Thursday 19 November 2026, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • SC Magdeburg are one of the three teams on the maximum of four points before the main round, while GOG are towards the bottom of the table with zero points

  • SC Magdeburg finished first in group F, beating Kielce twice in the group phase (30:27 and 35:30)

  • GOG finished second in group D after losing twice to the other qualified team, Sporting (35:37 and 33:43)

  • the two sides played against each other in the group phase last season, with SCM coming up victorious in both confrontations (39:30 and 37:30)

  • Ómar Ingi Magnússon has scored 29 for Magdeburg this season already, while Manuel Zehnder — who played for SCM last season — has netted 44 times

  • GOG beat Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the Danish league last weekend (34:29); Magdeburg took the Bundesliga clash against Flensburg-Handewitt on Sunday (37:29)

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20261015 GOG Kristianstad 42
We are looking forward to competing against what is perhaps the best team in Europe. Magdeburg are world-class in every aspect of the game, and we will need to perform at our very best. As always, we will look to challenge them with our own strengths, and we believe we can really put them under pressure on our strong home court.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 19 November 2026, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two teams are at the opposite ends of the standings, as Kielce are at the bottom looking for their first points in the main round, while Barça are leaders with four

  • in group F, Kielce lost their two games against the other team that proceeded, SC Magdeburg (27:30 and 30:35)

  • Barça qualified for the main round after winning all six games in the group phase, including the two against Dinamo Bucuresti (34:27 and 36:22)

  • Kielce and Barça last played against each other in the 2024/25 group phase, with Barça winning both confrontations (30:28 and 32:28)

  • Aleks Vlah is the Kielce’s current best scorer in the competition with 37 goals, while Dika Mem has netted 26 goals for Barça so far

  • Kielce defeated Gdansk in the Polish league last week (39:23); Barça remain top of the Liga ASOBAL after their win against Sevilla last weekend (37:28)

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Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Thursday 19 November 2026, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • before the main round starts, Sporting are on the maximum of four points and top of the table, while Dinamo are bottom with no points

  • Sporting took four points from the group phase after beating GOG twice (37:35 and 43:33)

  • Dinamo qualified from the group phase at the last second, but suffered two defeats against Barça (27:34 and 22:36)

  • the two teams played against each other last season in the group phase, as Sporting won both games (30:29 and 33:30)

  • Sporting’s Francisco Costa is the current second-best scorer of the competition with 48 goals, while Branko Vujović has netted 30 times so far for Dinamo

  • Sporting remain leaders in the Portuguese league after their weekend win against Santo Tirso (39:23); Dinamo won their domestic game over the weekend against Teutonii Ghimbav (41:25)

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We are Dinamo, and our mentality must be to go to Lisbon to win. We respect our opponents, but we believe in ourselves and in our quality. We are improving with every game, both defensively and offensively, and we feel that we are getting stronger as a team. We believe we have everything it takes to put in a great performance in Lisbon and fight for the victory. That’s our mindset, and that’s how we will approach the game.
Miguel Martins
Centre back, Dinamo Bucuresti

Photos © Tomasz Fąfara (main & last in-text); Aalborg Håndbold/Fotograf René Schütze (first in-text), PSG/Eric Renard (second in-text)

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