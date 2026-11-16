In group A, only Füchse Berlin made it to the main round without a point, as the German team heads to Aalborg Håndbold for the Match of the Week. One Veszprém HC will try to keep their record clean on the road, at Orlen Wisla Plock, while MT Melsungen host Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

In group B, two of the three teams currently on four points play away in their opening clash of the main round. SC Magdeburg travel to GOG and Barça play at Industria Kielce in a rematch of the 2022 final, which ended in the Spanish side's victory. Last but not least, Sporting Clube de Portugal aim for a perfect start as they host Dinamo Bucuresti.