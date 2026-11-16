High-intensity main round gets underway with 12 clubs in contention
After an international break for the opening rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 is back in action this week, as the main round begins. 12 teams will battle over eight rounds to snatch a quarter-final ticket.
We are excited to get going in the main round, where we will do everything possible to defend our home court. With that being said, we also know that Berlin will be a tough out, so it will take a full 60 minutes of effort from us if we want to take both points.
We know we’re in for a really tough match. At the moment, they’re not playing with the same attacking flow as before, but on the other hand, their defence and Landin are in absolutely top form. That’s why we’ll need to play a better attacking game than we have recently. Our mission is quite clear: we want to reach the quarter-finals. It would be a really good start to pick up a point or two in Aalborg.
So far this season, Veszprém has been the team displaying the best play in Europe. It will be a significant challenge. We performed at an extremely high level during the group stage, in a very tough group. We are among the top 12 teams in Europe, and we want to finish as high as possible. We are taking it one match at a time, working to win every single one.
We expect a tough game. Plock are playing amazingly well this season, much better than last season. I think they are running more, defending more aggressively and attacking much better. We need to pay attention to a lot of things because they have players who are very dangerous in one-on-one situations, such as Janc, as well as long-range shooters like Kosorotov. We are playing against one of the top teams.
We are looking forward to competing against what is perhaps the best team in Europe. Magdeburg are world-class in every aspect of the game, and we will need to perform at our very best. As always, we will look to challenge them with our own strengths, and we believe we can really put them under pressure on our strong home court.
We are Dinamo, and our mentality must be to go to Lisbon to win. We respect our opponents, but we believe in ourselves and in our quality. We are improving with every game, both defensively and offensively, and we feel that we are getting stronger as a team. We believe we have everything it takes to put in a great performance in Lisbon and fight for the victory. That’s our mindset, and that’s how we will approach the game.