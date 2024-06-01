Historic win sees Bietigheim become first-ever German finalists

Jakob Vestergaard’s team will face Györi Audi ETO KC in the last act of the EHF FINAL4, in which Bietigheim, a perennial dark horse this season, aim to secure their maiden trophy and their second European one, after clinching the EHF European League Women in the 2021/22 season.

SEMI-FINAL

Metz Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 29:36 (15:14)

Bietigheim continued to write history, after reaching the EHF FINAL4 for the first time. They delivered Metz a huge blow in a topsy-turvy match, with seven lead changes

the German champions became the first team in history to secure a place in the final after conceding eight losses in a season, beating the previous record of seven losses set by FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria last season

goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi was paramount for Bietigheim’s chances, saving 16 shots, for a 35.5 per cent saving efficiency, including six one-on-one saves

this was the best attacking outing for Bietigheim this season in the EHF Champions League Women, beating the previous record set against Buducnost and Brest Bretagne Handball, by two goals

Metz Handball have now lost their third semi-final in three appearances in the EHF FINAL4, winning only a single match from the five played in the competition

Dark horses create huge shockwaves once again

Bietigheim are the true dark horses of this season and the worst thing any opponent can do is leave them some breathing space. And that was exactly the trap in which Metz fell into, with the lead changing hands five times in the first 30 minutes. Nevertheless, the French side had the slightest of leads, 15:14, at the break and the possession to start the second half.

After the first three minutes, Metz looked in control, but their defence started failing. And with goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi constantly frustrating their opponents in one-on-one situations, Bietigheim started to get more and more confidence. After Metz took a 20:18 lead, the game turned on its head, with an 8:2 Bietigheim run which decided the match.

As the gap floated around the five-six goal mark, it was game over for Metz, as Xenia Smits, Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc and Kaba Gassama combined for 20 goals, half of their side’s total, to produce one of the biggest shocks in the history of the EHF FINAL4. It was a fantastic performance for Bietigheim, which nobody would have predicted before the start of the season.

In his first season as Bietigheim head coach, Jakob Vestergaard qualified for his third EHF Champoins League final after winning the previous two with Viborg HK against Györ and Oltchim Râmnicu Vâlcea.

