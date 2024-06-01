FF4BUD24

Historic win sees Bietigheim become first-ever German finalists

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
01 June 2024, 19:40

SG BBM Bietigheim became the first German team in history, as well as the first team to lose eight matches in a season to qualify for the final of the EHF Champions League Women, after a dramatic 36:29 win over Metz Handball.

Jakob Vestergaard’s team will face Györi Audi ETO KC in the last act of the EHF FINAL4, in which Bietigheim, a perennial dark horse this season, aim to secure their maiden trophy and their second European one, after clinching the EHF European League Women in the 2021/22 season.

SEMI-FINAL
Metz Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 29:36 (15:14)

  • Bietigheim continued to write history, after reaching the EHF FINAL4 for the first time. They delivered Metz a huge blow in a topsy-turvy match, with seven lead changes
  • the German champions became the first team in history to secure a place in the final after conceding eight losses in a season, beating the previous record of seven losses set by FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria last season
  • goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi was paramount for Bietigheim’s chances, saving 16 shots, for a 35.5 per cent saving efficiency, including six one-on-one saves
  • this was the best attacking outing for Bietigheim this season in the EHF Champions League Women, beating the previous record set against Buducnost and Brest Bretagne Handball, by two goals
  • Metz Handball have now lost their third semi-final in three appearances in the EHF FINAL4, winning only a single match from the five played in the competition

 

Dark horses create huge shockwaves once again

Bietigheim are the true dark horses of this season and the worst thing any opponent can do is leave them some breathing space. And that was exactly the trap in which Metz fell into, with the lead changing hands five times in the first 30 minutes. Nevertheless, the French side had the slightest of leads, 15:14, at the break and the possession to start the second half.

After the first three minutes, Metz looked in control, but their defence started failing. And with goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi constantly frustrating their opponents in one-on-one situations, Bietigheim started to get more and more confidence. After Metz took a 20:18 lead, the game turned on its head, with an 8:2 Bietigheim run which decided the match.

As the gap floated around the five-six goal mark, it was game over for Metz, as Xenia Smits, Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc and Kaba Gassama combined for 20 goals, half of their side’s total, to produce one of the biggest shocks in the history of the EHF FINAL4. It was a fantastic performance for Bietigheim, which nobody would have predicted before the start of the season.

In his first season as Bietigheim head coach, Jakob Vestergaard qualified for his third EHF Champoins League final after winning the previous two with Viborg HK against Györ and Oltchim Râmnicu Vâlcea.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH27123 UH
We started the match well. We were in it, we felt good, there were some small mistakes in the first period but we took them on the chin. But when everything fell apart we had nothing, we lost all the balls, we couldn't score even from six metres.
Sarah Bouktit
Line player, Metz Handball
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH11252 UH
Last year we had a really hard time and then went out of the Champions League. This year it also happened, we lost the Pokal, the cup in Germany, and this moment we came back as a team together. I think you learn so much when you lose and you can come together as a team, everybody forgets about the cup. Now we are in the finals of the Champions League, it’s unbelievable.
Kelly Dulfer
Left back, SG BBM Bietigheim
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim MAL9770 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH26856 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim MAL9947 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH26900 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH26995 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim MAL9874 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH27041 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH26873 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH19410 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH19883 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH27062 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH19588 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH27082 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH19788 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 SF1 Team Esbjerg Vs Györi Audi ETO KC UH25778 UH
Previous Article Flash quotes: EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 semi-finals
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH27314 UH
Next Article Live blog: Debutants Bietigheim stun Metz to join Györ in final

Latest news

More News