14 years ago, Iceland played their second of two consecutive Women’s EHF EUROs, having contested the 2010 and 2012 editions. Between those events, in 2011, they made their first appearance at the Women’s World Championship. And then all was quiet on the Nordic front.

A wild card for the 2023 Women’s World Championship saw Iceland return to a major tournament for the first time since 2012 — a wild card that occurred as they were in the midst of a promising qualifiers campaign aiming to reach the EHF EURO 2024.

“We always had the goal to go to the European Championship. That’s what our goal was from the start. This [World Championship wild card] is just an extra win for us. So, to be on a stage like this, this is what we want — we want to be here all the time,” then goalkeeper Elin Thorsteindottir told the IHF at the time.

“It’s amazing to be here and we are so proud that we got the chance to be here and that we are fighting like we are doing right now.”

Centre back Sandra Erlingsdottir, who is the side’s second top scorer in the current qualifiers campaign, added: “It’s just one step forward and then there are many more steps forward after this.”