A shared goal between rivals
The one-goal loss to Portugal means that, in the round 6 match, Iceland only have to beat the side by two to gain the upper hand in the direct head-to-head. However, Portugal are equally determined to recover from their round 5 defeat and take the necessary result on Sunday.
“This is a very bitter result because we were confident heading into this match,” said Portugal back Carmen Figueiredo after the round 5 clash against Montenegro.
“However, it cannot leave us with our heads down because we are going to make it. On Sunday, we will give everything because we believe 100 per cent in this qualification, and we are united in achieving this goal.”
For both teams, qualification for the EHF EURO 2026 would highlight their development over the last years, as it was not only Iceland who ended a long wait to reach the EURO in 2024 — Portugal did so as well. At the final tournament, Iceland ranked 16th and Portugal 22nd.
But while Iceland have also contested the last two Women’s World Championships, Portugal have yet to qualify for the global event. Iceland may therefore be a touch more experienced — but if any match shows that it is not about anything but the 60 minutes unfolding on court in that very moment, it is the upcoming Highlight Match.