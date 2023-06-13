History in the making for title-holders or debutants

Magdeburg have the recipe to beat Barça

This might have gone a little bit under the radar, but only one team managed to beat Barça this season. Barlinek Industria Kielce? THW Kiel? A Spanish side during last summer’s preparation?

Think again! Only SC Magdeburg managed to overturn the Blaugranas since the start of the season. In October last year, the German team beat Barça in the IHF Super Globe final after extra time (41:39).

And it was not the first time that Magdeburg beat the Champions League champions at this stage of the competition, as the 2021 Super Globe final went the same way (33:28). Of the three defeats Barça had in the last two seasons, two were inflicted by Magdeburg.