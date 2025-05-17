History-makers Valur lift EHF European Cup Women trophy

FINAL, SECOND LEG

Valur (ISL) vs Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino (ESP) 25:24 (12:9)

First leg result: 29:29. Valur won 54:53 on aggregate.

Valur took the lead early in the match (3:1), but then the visitors used a 5:0 run to get ahead and distance themselves (6:3)

Porrino scored no goals for 14 minutes in the first half, which helped Valur turn the score in their favour due to a 6:0 run; however, the scoreboard showed 12:9 at the break as Valur made a comeback and did not allow their rivals to cut the deficit

16 minutes before the end of the decisive clash, the difference was six goals between the rivals, with Valur holding the biggest advantage in the game until that point, but Porrino got closer in the final minutes

Valur right wing Þórey Anna Ásgeirsdóttir was leading the race for the top scorer’s crown with 77 goals on her tally before the second leg, and she added six more on Saturday to keep the number one spot in the standings with 83

Porrino left back Micaela Casasola, who was the side's hero in last week's clash, could not help her team this time, with no goals on her account; right back Paulina Pérez Buforn finished instead as the Spanish side's top scorer with six goals

Ekaterina Zhukova won the EHF European Cup with Elche in the 2023/24 season, but now the Russian line player could not repeat the same success with Porrino

Valur finished unbeaten at home in their 2024/25 European club campaign and made history, as no other women's side from Iceland has ever won a European club competition before; this success comes one season after the Valur men’s team won the EHF European Cup

Renötudóttir’s saves proved decisive

The first leg of the final was not about the outstanding performance of the goalkeepers. Fátima Ayelen Rosales Cabrera and Ana Belén Palomino Delgado made only 10 saves in total for the Spanish side, while at the other end of the court Hafdís Renötudóttir and Silja Arngrímsdóttir had seven saves combined.

However, the situation changed radically in the second leg. In the first 19 minutes of the match, Palomino Delgado boasted a high saving efficiency, but the Icelandic club also counted on their brilliant goalkeeper, Hafdís Renötudóttir, who helped her team with some crucial saves, reaching a 35.71 per cent efficiency at the break.

In the second half Renötudóttir managed to keep her top form and finished the match with 10 saves and a save efficiency of 29.41 per cent, proving herself a key asset for Valur's success.