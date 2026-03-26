Home teams looking to defend first-leg cushions

All four hosts of this weekend's encounters won the first-leg encounters away from home, but by different margins. The fight is expected to be particularly tight in the Match of the Week, as Gloria Bistrita take on Ikast Håndbold following a one-goal win last week.

Unlike Ikast, two other Danish sides earned victories in the first-leg games — Team Esbjerg boast an 11-goal advantage against HC Podravka, and Odense Håndbold have a five-goal cushion over DVSC Schaeffler. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who will host BV Borussia Dortmund, also have a good chance to reach the quarter-finals following a six-goal victory last week.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Saturday 28 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 2-1-0

Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 22 March 2026 (25:31 (10:13))