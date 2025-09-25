In the Match of the Week, Barça left no chances for HC Zagreb, taking a five-goal lead in the first half thanks to Emil Nielsen’s numerous saves, and the Spanish side increased the advantage after the break to secure an easy away victory.

In the other games of the evening, Mathias Gidsel pulled off an outstanding performance to lead Füchse Berlin to victory against Industria Kielce in group A. OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Paris Saint-Germain battled it out until the last second, when the Hungarian club took the upper hand, while SC Magdeburg kept their perfect streak running with a third straight win against Orlen Wisla Plock.

after their defeat last week against SC Magdeburg, Barça bounced back and secured their second win of the season against HC Zagreb, celebrating a seven-goal lead at the end of the 28th encounter between the two sides

Barça’s Danish goalkeeper Emil Nielsen was awarded Player of the Match, with 15 saves and a 37.50 per cent efficiency

building on a very strong first half and helped by a stellar performance from Mathias Gidsel with 13 goals, Berlin snatched an imported victory in Kielce; the Polish club had to perform without line player Artsem Karalek, who was suspended from participation in the EHF club competitions for one match due to a red card in the previous round

Szeged had to wait until the last five minutes to finally seal the win against Paris, raising their tally to four points so far in this campaign

after a slow start, Magdeburg took their third win of the season in a row against Plock, as Sergey Hernandez made the decisive save on the buzzer

GROUP A

H2H: 1-1-3

Top scorers: Alex Dujshebaev 9/12 (Industria Kielce), Mathias Gidsel 13/18 (Füchse Berlin)

The spectators in Hala Legionow must have found it hard to believe when they looked up at the scoreboard at half-time. Their favourites were led by seven and for a long time Kielce seemed without any solutions against their opponents. Thanks to an impressive first half from Dejan Milosavljev, who saved 10 shots in the first 30 minutes, Füchse took the lead early, increasing their advantage up to 10 goals in the 19th minute. Tobias Grøndahl, in particular, delivered a stunning performance, scoring seven times in the first half. It was only thanks to a late reaction before the break that Kielce’s hopes were still alive going to the locker rooms.

But the 2016 champions were not able to turn things around. In the battle of the right back players between Kielce’s Alex Dujshebaev and Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel, the Danish star proved to be the most prolific tonight, with 13 goals scored. Füchse remained in control throughout the second half, never letting their advantage go below three goals and securing their third victory of the season.