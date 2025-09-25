Home wins for Szeged and Magdeburg; MOTW success for Barça
The last games of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 round 3 concluded on Thursday night and witnessed some impressive performances from the away teams.
In the first half, we were in shock. We didn’t know what to do defensively, because of how the opponents were playing. We want to return to the days when we were unbeaten at Hala Legionow and always secured two points at home.
We had good moments in the second half, we took some risks to come back into the game, but we lost two balls and that was it.
We’re satisfied with both the result and our performance, especially with the 20–25 minutes in the first half when our defence worked well together with the goalkeeper. That allowed us to launch counter attacks. Towards the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, we lost momentum — Klemen Ferlin made some great saves, and that made the game much tougher. We know this group will be very tight, and every two points, especially away, mean a lot.
Both teams could have won — we delivered a similar performance, but the arena and the fans were behind us, and that made the difference. We faced some difficulties and had to play without our injured players, but those who were on the court fought with all their hearts, and that’s something we can be proud of, too.
It’s always a pleasure to play in this city and in this arena, but we are still disappointed because we lost two very important points. We had some good moments, but we couldn’t maintain our level throughout the game, so in the end the home team deserved the win.
We gave our absolute best out there today. However, as coach said, a lot more things have to function much better, almost perfect for you to be able to stay close. Barça delivered a really strong performance, their goalkeeper was splendid and, as I said, in order to play a competitive game against them you have to be almost perfect, and on your absolute best game.
For me, it is always special to come back to Zagreb, playing so close to home. We knew that we had to give our absolute best here. It is never easy. Good effort, especially following the loss against Magdeburg, and now we have to go back and get ready for what lies ahead in Egypt.
Today we saw two really good defence lines and some important saves. It was a low scoring game, but we tried to get some tempo in it. Plock have so much variety in offence and defence that it was really hard. All in all, I'm just really happy about those two very important points.
First of all, it's very painful to lose like this. We had a chance to draw in Magdeburg, they won the Champions League last season, I think they are one of the best teams in the world. But I am really proud of my team because we fought until the end. We will continue working and hopefully we can win at home.