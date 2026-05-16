Hosts Dijon reach first EHF European League final
The dream in Dijon continues. Backed by a loud home crowd at the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball booked their first European final ever after defeating MOL Esztergom at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.
After their third-place finish in 2024/25, the French side took another major step forward and will now fight for the trophy on home court against Thüringer HC in a rematch of last season's semi-final.
It was hard until the end, but we didn't give up and we really showed everyone that if you just put your heart in it, then you can win. And we had everyone behind us and we don't even want to leave the hall right now because it's amazing.
The first half was not good for us, but we came back in the game. We came back good, we were leading. But like I said, they are the team that never stops. They came back and they had the whole arena behind them. They used it when they needed it the most.