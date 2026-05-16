Dream run continues on home court

The hosts lived their dream in Dijon. Backed by strong support from the stands at the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball pushed hard against the Hungarian side and booked their first European final after finishing third last season.

After steadily building their team over the past seasons, Dijon have now taken another major step forward on the European stage. Driven by the energy from the crowd, they overcame the troubled waters in the second half and bounced back after being down by four. Adriana Holejova rose to the occasion, leading their attack not only to level, but to lead again, which proved to be decisive for the end result.

After a convincing loss against Thüringer in the semi-finals last season (29:35), Dijon made sure to leave the court as winners and have a shot at a rematch. And now they have the chance to get revenge, but with the title at stake while playing on their home court.