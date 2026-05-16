Hosts Dijon reach first EHF European League final

Hosts Dijon reach first EHF European League final

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
16 May 2026, 19:50

The dream in Dijon continues. Backed by a loud home crowd at the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball booked their first European final ever after defeating MOL Esztergom at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.

After their third-place finish in 2024/25, the French side took another major step forward and will now fight for the trophy on home court against Thüringer HC in a rematch of last season's semi-final.

SEMI-FINALS 

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN) 33:30 (15:13)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Adriana Holejova 10/16 (JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball); Lea Faragó 7/12 (MOL Esztergom)

  • the hosts took control early with a strong defensive performance, while their biggest lead in the first 10 minutes was two (5:3)
  • Esztergom levelled at 5:5 and had a few chances to take the lead while Dijon tried to widen the gap with an extra attacker, but failed
  • Manuella Dos Reis closed the gates on her side, sitting at 57 per cent save efficiency in the 21st minute, but Dijon did not take full advantage of it, as they missed some chances to increase the gap and the gap stayed at three (10:7)
  • Hanni Horváth was the leader of Esztergom's comeback in the second half — in just three minutes they tied the game at 16:16 with her fifth goal
  • backed by the additional saves by Anna Bukovszky, the Hungarian side made a run worth of their first lead in the game — 19:17 in the 38th minute
  • the Hungarian attack came to a halt between minute 50 and 54 and Dijon made a comeback to lead again (28:27)
  • JDA sealed the victory with Ann-Cathrin Giegerich's saves in the closing moments when Esztergom tried to make the last push

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Dream run continues on home court

The hosts lived their dream in Dijon. Backed by strong support from the stands at the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball pushed hard against the Hungarian side and booked their first European final after finishing third last season.

After steadily building their team over the past seasons, Dijon have now taken another major step forward on the European stage. Driven by the energy from the crowd, they overcame the troubled waters in the second half and bounced back after being down by four. Adriana Holejova rose to the occasion, leading their attack not only to level, but to lead again, which proved to be decisive for the end result.

After a convincing loss against Thüringer in the semi-finals last season (29:35), Dijon made sure to leave the court as winners and have a shot at a rematch. And now they have the chance to get revenge, but with the title at stake while playing on their home court.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 119
It was hard until the end, but we didn't give up and we really showed everyone that if you just put your heart in it, then you can win. And we had everyone behind us and we don't even want to leave the hall right now because it's amazing.
Stine Nørklit Lønborg
Centre back, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 85
The first half was not good for us, but we came back in the game. We came back good, we were leading. But like I said, they are the team that never stops. They came back and they had the whole arena behind them. They used it when they needed it the most.
Emma Jacques
Right back, MOL Esztergom
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 5
Foxaep
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 56
Foxaep
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 47(1)
Foxaep
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 41(1)
Foxaep
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 35
Foxaep
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 62
Foxaep
20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 58
Foxaep

Photos © Foxaep

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260516 FINALS THURINGER VIBORG 35
Previous Article EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 post-match flash quotes: 16 May
20260516 FINALS THURINGER VIBORG 78
Next Article SUMMARY: Thüringer and Dijon to clash in the final after wins

Latest news

More News