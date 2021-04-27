Hosts Löwen to face Füchse in semi-finals

Host club Rhein-Neckar Löwen will face German Bundesliga rivals Füchse Berlin while SC Magdeburg will take on ORLEN Wisla Plock in the semi-final of the EHF Finals Men 2021, the finals tournament of this season's EHF European League Men.

The semi-final pairings for the EHF Finals on 22/23 May in SAP Arena in Mannheim were determined at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday morning, with the draw carried out by EHF President Michael Wiederer.

Hosts in an all-German clash

The inaugural season of the EHF European League is down to the business end, as the four best teams are set to face off at an exciting finals event.

Hosts Löwen, two-time EHF Champions League semi-finalists (2009, 2011), have their eyes set on their second European trophy, eight years after winning the EHF Cup in 2012/13. First, they must overcome Füchse Berlin, who themselves are experts in Europe's second-tier, having won the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018.

SC Magdeburg, who won the Champions League in 2002 and the EHF Cup three times, hope to put themselves in contention to win their first European title in 14 years but must take on Plock, who are out to disturb the German party in their first appearance at this stage of a European club competition.

New trophy and ball unveiled

Tuesday's draw event also saw the unveiling of the new European League ball, which will be used at both the men's and women's EHF Finals and the new trophy, which has been sustainably produced from recycled materials.