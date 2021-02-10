Hosts Montenegro take on Denmark at Women's 17 EHF EURO

38 nations will send their best under-17 talent into competitive international action for the first time this summer in the Women’s 17 EHF EURO and EHF Championships.

The draw event on Wednesday morning at the EHF Office in Vienna determined the distribution of groups for the 16-team EHF EURO in Montenegro, the 11-team EHF Championship in Georgia and the 11-team EHF Championship in Lithuania.

Reigning champions to face Norway

The Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2021 will take place in Podgorica, Montenegro on 5-15 August, home of two-time EHF Champions League winners Buducnost, known for producing some of women’s handball’s biggest names.

The latest blossoming generation of talent from Montenegro decided to play in group A, alongside Austria, Switzerland and traditional YAC heavyweights Denmark.

The very first and most recent W17 champions, Norway and Hungary will face off in group C. Norway, who won the inaugural event in 1992 will pit their latest batch of internationals against Hungary, who will be hoping to emulate the incredible success of 2019 when they won both the W17 and 19 titles.

With 16 teams participating – here are the groups:

Group A: Denmark, Austria, Montenegro, Switzerland

Group B: Sweden, Russia, Slovenia, Croatia

Group C: Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, Portugal

Group D: France, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic

22 nations in the second-tier

The Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2021 will see 22 teams compete in the two parallel and equal value tournaments in Tbilisi, Georgia and Klaipeda, Lithuania on 7-15 August.

11 teams have been allocated to the event in Georgia and here are the groups:

Group A: Netherlands, Ukraine, Georgia, Greece, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Luxembourg

Group B: Serbia, Italy, Faroe Islands, Israel, Estonia

11 teams have been allocated to the event in Lithuania and the two groups have been drawn as follows:

Group A: Spain, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Finland, Kosovo, Great Britain

Group B: Iceland, Poland, Belarus, Turkey, Latvia