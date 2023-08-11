Younger Age Category
Hosts Türkiye through to W17 EHF Championship semi-finals
Türkiye have produced one of their best performances at a W17 EHF Championship in front of a home crowd to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament.
They are now set to play unbeaten Finland in the semi-finals, while Poland - also unbeaten - play Austria.
SEMI-FINALS
Austria vs Poland
Saturday 12 August, 16:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Austria lost just one match in the preliminary round, losing 26:27 to Italy in the final game
- they have scored the most goals of any team in the competition so far - 160 - including putting 55 past Latvia
- this is Austria's first appearance in a W17 EHF Championship since 2015. They played in the last three W17 EHF EUROs
- Poland beat Kosovo and Bulgaria in the preliminary round, but drew with Finland (24:24) and Slovakia (21:21)
- Poland are making their fourth consecutive appearance in a W17 EHF Championship semi-final. They were runners-up in North Macedonia in 2017
- right wings Philomena Egger (Austria) and Zofia Chwojnicka (Poland) are their sides' top scorers, with 27 and 21 goals respectively
Türkiye vs Finland
Saturday 12 August, 18:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the tournament hosts came through with three wins and a 29:32 loss to Austria. They have scored 142 goals and conceded 109 so far
- Finland beat Bulgaria and Slovakia in the preliminary round and added draws against Poland and Kosovo (29:29) to progress
- these two nations met in the W17 EHF Championship 3/4 placement match in Lithuania in 2017, when Türkiye won 32:26
- Finland have the lowest goal difference of the four semi-finalists, having scored 109 goals but conceded 100 so far
- Turkish centre back Buket Seven is the second top-scorer in the competition, with 30 goals to her name in four matches
- Finnish right wing Ella Saukkonen, who is just 14 years old, has netted 19 times to become her side's top scorer so far
Photo © Ekrem Ozsoy