How Celje have contributed to Champions League talent

Celje has been the centre of handball in Slovenia since the club's beginnings in 1946. Many of its homegrown players have become household names across Europe.

Those who have come through the Celje talent factory include Slovenians Uroš Zorman, Aleš Pajovic, Luka and Miha Žvižej, Dragan Gajic, Blaz Blagotinsek, Gašper Marguc and Miha Zarabec; famous foreigners like Siarhei Rutenka, Dejan Peric, Mirsad Terzic, Mirko Alilovic and Mate Lekai; and more recently Blaz Janc, Kristijan Horzen, Veron Nacinovic, Tilen Strmljan, Domen Makuc and Aleks Vlah.

Vlah is the latest star to have made his name at Celje before moving on; he has just joined Aalborg Håndbold after a superb season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Tilen Strmljan will try to help TSV Hannover-Burgdorf secure a place EHF European League Men group phase; and Matic Suholeznik moved to Zagreb for another Champions League season.

Meanwhile, Gal Marguc is seeking new adventures with RK Nexe in Croatia. Marguc and his older brother Gasper are both products of Celje, having begun their careers at their home club. They both made their Champions League debuts for Celje aged 19 on the right wing – but five years apart.

“I think it is well-known across Europe that Celje have a good academy and a good training strategy. The system is made in a way that young players can make progress and at the same time have a chance to play against the best teams in Europe through the EHF Champions League. On the other hand, the club is doing good in marketing and they have built an image that follows the club,” says Gasper, one of the most recognisable faces of Telekom Veszprém for almost 10 years now since he joined from Celje.

Younger brother Gal adds: “Celje is a magnet for many young players. Having an opportunity to play the Champions League at a young age and use the best of that is a privilege. And we all took that opportunity, we all want to give the best on the court and that's why it's not easy for any opponent to play in Zlatorog Arena.

“In the last couple of yours no one has been a big star in Celje but every season we had one player that stood out. Like Aleks Vlah, he really exploded last season and welcomed a well-deserved transfer.”