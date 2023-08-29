How Celje have contributed to Champions League talent
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško are heading into their 28th Machineseeker EHF Champions League season as the club with one of the biggest legacies in the competition.
The 2004 winners have had ups and downs in Europe's top flight but one thing that has remained consistent is their skill in producing talented new players – whether they were born in Celje, have come from elsewhere in Slovenia or from all over Europe.
Celje has been the centre of handball in Slovenia since the club's beginnings in 1946. Many of its homegrown players have become household names across Europe.
Those who have come through the Celje talent factory include Slovenians Uroš Zorman, Aleš Pajovic, Luka and Miha Žvižej, Dragan Gajic, Blaz Blagotinsek, Gašper Marguc and Miha Zarabec; famous foreigners like Siarhei Rutenka, Dejan Peric, Mirsad Terzic, Mirko Alilovic and Mate Lekai; and more recently Blaz Janc, Kristijan Horzen, Veron Nacinovic, Tilen Strmljan, Domen Makuc and Aleks Vlah.
Vlah is the latest star to have made his name at Celje before moving on; he has just joined Aalborg Håndbold after a superb season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Tilen Strmljan will try to help TSV Hannover-Burgdorf secure a place EHF European League Men group phase; and Matic Suholeznik moved to Zagreb for another Champions League season.
Meanwhile, Gal Marguc is seeking new adventures with RK Nexe in Croatia. Marguc and his older brother Gasper are both products of Celje, having begun their careers at their home club. They both made their Champions League debuts for Celje aged 19 on the right wing – but five years apart.
“I think it is well-known across Europe that Celje have a good academy and a good training strategy. The system is made in a way that young players can make progress and at the same time have a chance to play against the best teams in Europe through the EHF Champions League. On the other hand, the club is doing good in marketing and they have built an image that follows the club,” says Gasper, one of the most recognisable faces of Telekom Veszprém for almost 10 years now since he joined from Celje.
Younger brother Gal adds: “Celje is a magnet for many young players. Having an opportunity to play the Champions League at a young age and use the best of that is a privilege. And we all took that opportunity, we all want to give the best on the court and that's why it's not easy for any opponent to play in Zlatorog Arena.
“In the last couple of yours no one has been a big star in Celje but every season we had one player that stood out. Like Aleks Vlah, he really exploded last season and welcomed a well-deserved transfer.”
This season the Marguc family will be represented in the EHF Champions League (Gasper) and EHF European League Men (Gal). However, a third Marguc is also on the way as the product of the strong handball academy in Celje – right back Mai, who is 17 years old.
“Training and the work of the academy is well-structured, from individual training, which is important, to developing youngsters to senior team players. Covid-19 paused progress a little bit but the club was doing the best they could to help those players in order not to lose new generations of talent. And now we also have a third Marguc trying to make his way to the top through Celje,” says Gal.
Gasper Marguc says a number of Celje players had a huge influence on him ahead of his Champions League debut in 2009/10.
“We always had great players in the club, especially from the Balkans. When I was starting my handball career, the academy coaches were the most important and they gave me the base to get the most out of myself. And you have to be in the right place at the right time. I got that first chance thanks to coach Noka Serdarusic. I was with him only one year but he gave me a chance to showcase my skills in the Champions League,” says Gasper Marguc, adding one thing in common to all players in Celje is hard work.
”I remember we were working hard. There were a lot of talented players. The academy was led by the late Vlado Murko and many of the famous players that came from Celje learned from him. That great system remains to this day. Celje was always a handball town and when I was in my teenage years, Celje won the Champions League, we saw six semi-finals and all that was great propaganda for handball in Celje,” Gasper adds.
Five years later Gal also had his debut in the Champions League. In nine years of playing in the competition, the brothers have met as opponents seven times; Gal Marguc says Gasper to this day remains one of his role models.
“Gasper had the biggest influence on me, that is for sure. I was lucky I had him with me in the club and that I could learn from him from the very beginning. And he was one of the many great players in Celje that were helping younger generations with advice,” Gal says.
In the 2023/24 group phase, Celje will meet alumni Mirsad Terzic, Mirko Alilovic and Miha Zarabec in Orlen Wisla Plock; Gasper Marguc in Veszprém; Blaz Janc and Domen Makuc in Barça; and Veron Nacinovic's Montpellier HB. Their group also includes GOG, FC Porto and SC Magdeburg.
Although they are the youngest squad in the competition this season, with an average age of just 22.6 years, Celje will give their best efforts to leave their mark in group B.
“Tradition in Celje is rich. The story of Celje is going on for a long time and everyone in the club is doing a great job in marketing and handball-related things, building an image that follows the club. In the past, the club could compete with other top European clubs as there was more money. Today they are doing their best with young talents from Slovenia and other countries, and are keeping the European tradition of the club alive. I am sure they will show their talents this season again,” concludes Gasper Marguc.
Photos © Telekom Veszprém HC; Roland Peka; Slavko Kolar