For some teams at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, such as Barça, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League season has almost been like a walk in the park. The Spanish titleholders can win the trophy for a third year running and have won all but one games since September.

For others, like Kielce and Magdeburg, the road to Cologne has been more hectic.

Kielce are completing their everything but easy campaign this weekend due to off-court issues in the second half of the season.

“I am immensely proud of my players, who managed to focus on handball – and only on handball – throughout the season. To be here after such a crazy season, to be still in the position to fight for the biggest title in the world, of course, it has a special taste,” says Talant Dujshebaev, the Spanish coach who led Kielce to the title in 2016.

The Polish side had to let go Nedim Remili to rivals Telekom Veszprém HC in February – three months before the teams would meet in the quarter-finals.

The players that stayed at Kielce relied on their coach’s experience. Dusjhebaev went through rocky seasons as well during his time in his native Spain, and he has now guided his players through moments of darkness this season.

“I have a little bit more experience in life than them, from what I experienced in Ciudad Real for example,” he says. “I could not say everything to my players, so during the season, maybe I worried twice as much because I tried to take their burden as well as mine.”