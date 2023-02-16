How psychologists help players cope with stress

The news made headlines in the handball world last week. Due to symptoms of stress in the wake of the 2023 IHF World Championship, where his Denmark had won gold, Mikkel Hansen was ordered by doctors to take rest.

“It has been a hectic year for Mikkel,” Aalborg sport director Jan Larsen said, referring to Hansen’s health issues in the spring of 2022, his subsequent move back to Denmark, and the constant expectations on his shoulders since, both at his club Aalborg and in the national team of Denmark.

“The focus is fully on Mikkel getting the necessary time and professional support to recover,” Larsen added. “We are looking forward to Mikkel's return, but right now the most important thing is that he takes care of himself and his family.”

The Danish superstar is the latest of high-level athletes to suffer from a mental overload, forcing him off the courts for a while.

“Just 10 years ago, admitting that you were suffering from such symptoms was impossible,” says Pascal Niggel, a clinical psychologist who has been working with the French women’s national team for a year now.

“The mental topic in the performance was hidden, as if talking about it would be revealing some kind of weakness. Things are starting to evolve.”

That’s also the experience of Bojana Jelicic, an EHF Expert who specialises in the education of athletes, coaches and team staff.

“Society is more open to discuss mental health topics. Accordingly, athletes are seen more as humans and are able to speak more about their experiences and bring attention to the difficulties that they are facing and struggling with. In my opinion, being able to share vulnerabilities is showing the power of awareness of being human,” says Jelicic, who has worked with EHF Champions League side WHC Buducnost BEMAX as well as the national teams of Montenegro and Croatia.