How the hungry Wolff steers Germany in the final

31 January 2026, 17:45

10 years ago, on 31 January 2016, Germany won the Men’s EHF EURO with a 24:17 victory over Spain. On 1 February 2026, Germany have the chance to claim what would be their third European title after 2004 and that memorable title a decade ago. 

It was also 10 years ago, at the EHF EURO in Poland, that the rise of Andreas Wolff began. He was named the All-star Team goalkeeper in what was his breakout tournament and brought Spain to their knees in the final. 

Now, 10 years later — of all occasions, in a European Championship final against Denmark — Wolff will become Germany’s record holder for caps at the Men’s EHF EURO, with 42 matches. On Friday, in the semi-final victory over Croatia, he drew level with Klaus-Dieter “Pitti” Petersen. On Sunday, he will pass Kiel’s defensive legend, who became EHF EURO champion in 2004.

“Of course, it’s an honour to be the record player for Germany, even though it only relates to European Championships. I think it’s a testament to many years of hard work. Overtaking a legend like Pitti Petersen gives it an extra special flavour,” says Wolff.

The 34-year-old, who was also named in the All-Star Team as best goalkeeper at the 2023 World Championship and EHF EURO 2024, is one of three players in the current Germany squad — alongside Rune Dahmke and Jannik Kohlbacher — to have won the trophy in 2016. Once again, Wolff is one of the decisive factors for Germany. Whether in the preliminary round wins against Austria and Spain, or especially in the main round against Portugal and Norway (22 saves in 60 minutes), his impact has been immense. In the semi-final against Croatia, he was named Player of the Match for the third time.

Ahead of the final against Denmark, Wolff leads the goalkeeper ranking with 77 saves, ahead of Denmark’s Emil Nielsen (73) — so, the battle for gold is also a battle between goalkeeping giants.

Germany captain Johannes Golla is well aware of how important Wolff has been on the road to yet another final. 

“After every tournament we say it was one of Andi’s best — and we’ll say that again this time. Over the last few years, he has always performed unbelievably well and has always been a key reason why we’ve played good tournaments. That’s why I’m delighted for him that he’s now becoming the record player. He’s our most experienced player, has seen everything in handball and leads the way with his performances from match to match,” says Golla. 

10 years after perhaps the best game of his career — the final against Spain — the new record holder Wolff reflects: 

“Everything started in 2016, and of course you always try to achieve success again and again. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it hasn’t, which is why every final appearance is special. If we could win a title, that would of course be the crowning achievement. It’s always something special to be in a final.”

Nevertheless, Wolff does not want to compare the 2026 tournament with 2016. 

“It’s only similar to 2016 in the sense that you 'unexpectedly' face the strongest team of the tournament again in the final, and a lot will have to go right if we’re to beat Denmark. But we’ll put everything into it and go into the game with the aim of winning and crowning ourselves European champions,” says Wolff.

In 2016, Germany lost their opening group match against Spain — and then beat them in the final. At this EHF EURO, Germany lost their main round match against Denmark, and now have the chance for revenge. “Against the best team in the world, we need to have a really good day,” says Wolff. 

Wolff remains hungry for success and trophies: During the EHF EURO, he announced that he plans to keep playing until the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane. But first, he must give everything in the 2026 final — especially as Wolff is keen to take revenge for the 39:26 defeat to Denmark in the 2024 Olympic final. “Back then we gave the game away far too quickly. That must not happen on Sunday,” he says. 

Captain Johannes Golla agrees: “Back then, after reaching the final, we were very happy and euphoric after the semi. We are happy now as well, but we don’t want to make the same mistake again and sleepwalk through the final. As captain, I’m appealing for those last few per cent in the final, even though we know that almost everything has to go perfectly for us to stay in it until the end. We want to take the opportunity and be able to say after the match that we did a good job, regardless of the result.”

The goalkeeper is at least guaranteed his fourth medal, after European Championship gold in 2016, Olympic bronze in 2016 and Olympic silver in 2024 — but the hungry Wolff wants more.

