The 34-year-old, who was also named in the All-Star Team as best goalkeeper at the 2023 World Championship and EHF EURO 2024, is one of three players in the current Germany squad — alongside Rune Dahmke and Jannik Kohlbacher — to have won the trophy in 2016. Once again, Wolff is one of the decisive factors for Germany. Whether in the preliminary round wins against Austria and Spain, or especially in the main round against Portugal and Norway (22 saves in 60 minutes), his impact has been immense. In the semi-final against Croatia, he was named Player of the Match for the third time.

Ahead of the final against Denmark, Wolff leads the goalkeeper ranking with 77 saves, ahead of Denmark’s Emil Nielsen (73) — so, the battle for gold is also a battle between goalkeeping giants.

Germany captain Johannes Golla is well aware of how important Wolff has been on the road to yet another final.

“After every tournament we say it was one of Andi’s best — and we’ll say that again this time. Over the last few years, he has always performed unbelievably well and has always been a key reason why we’ve played good tournaments. That’s why I’m delighted for him that he’s now becoming the record player. He’s our most experienced player, has seen everything in handball and leads the way with his performances from match to match,” says Golla.