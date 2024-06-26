How to follow the 2024/25 group phase draw

Sticking with an unchanged playing system, the group phase for both the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women will again feature two eight-team groups for the 2024/25 season. While the two best-ranked teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals directly, the teams ranked between third and sixth meet each other in the play-offs for the remaining spots in the quarter-finals.

So, who are the teams that will share a group when the new season throws off in September? The draw for the group phase of both competitions takes place in Vienna on Thursday 27 June at 17:30 CEST - click here for the draw procedure. Here is how to follow all that happens.

The draw ceremony will be shown live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and on EHFTV, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions due to local broadcasters’ rights. Below is a list of all TV channels transmitting the draw ceremony in various countries.

Also, the EHF social media team extensively covers both draws on the official EHF Champions League socials on Instagram, X, and Facebook. And shortly after each draw, a review with all details will appear on EHF’s official website, eurohandball.com.

Broadcasters EHF Champions League 2024/25 group phase draws:

Austria – DAZN

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Arena Sport 1 Premium

Croatia – Arena Sport 1

Czechia – Sport

Spain – Esports3, DAZN

France – Eurosport Player

Georgia – Silknet

Germany – DAZN

Hungary – Sport1

Italy – PallamanoTV

Montenegro – Arena Sport 1 Premium

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport Voetbal

North Macedonia – Arena Sport 1 Premium

Poland – Eurosport Player

Romania – Digi Sport 1, Prima Sport 3

Slovenia – Arena Sport 1

Serbia – Arena Sport 1 Premium

Slovakia – Sport1

Photo © Eduard Bopp Fotografie