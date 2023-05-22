How to follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023
Five frenzy days await beach handball fans this week in Nazaré as the biannual European Championships are being played from Wednesday through Sunday. With play on all four courts every day, how to keep track of everything that is going on? Here is how to best follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023.
Livestreaming
Four courts, four livestreams – from throw-off of the first match to final buzzer of the last match. It is as simple as that: EHF’s own OTT platform EHFTV is showing each and every match of the Beach Handball EURO 2023 live. What’s more, selected matches will get English commentary. Don’t miss a ball and tune in to EHFTV – or, since geo-restrictions may apply, your local TV broadcaster*.
Social media
The heart of social media coverage is the all-new EHF Beach Handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to the sport we all love, you get the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories from Nazaré here. Further social media coverage by the EHF comes to you through the Home of Handball pages on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Website
If you have not already bookmarked beach.eurohandball.com, do so now! EHF’s official beach handball website offers a daily live blog as well as feature stories with players, coaches, and referees directly from Nazaré. The live blog accompanies you throughout the event, from Wednesday morning to Sunday evening, and serves as a hub, guiding you to the best content on the web.
Twitch
Yes, it is back on: The Sunset Show on Twitch! If you followed the EHF Beach Handball EURO two years ago, you certainly remember the good vibes and the loud laughs shared in the Twitch shows live from centre court after the last match of the day. Get ready for more fun live from Nazaré!
Hosted by EHF commentator Chris O’Reilly, with EHF’s Márcio Menino and Xavi Vegas and Denmark all-time great Martin Vilstrup Andersen, two 90-minute Sunset Shows are scheduled – on Thursday 25 May at 18:00-19:30 CEST, and on Saturday 27 May at 19:00-20:30 CEST – plus a bonus edition live from the awards ceremony on Sunday 28 May. A must-add to your favourites: the EHF Home of Handball Twitch channel.
* TV broadcasters
- Asia (Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore) – BeIN Sports Asia – all matches with English commentary
- Canada – DAZN – finals
- Croatia – Arenasport – all Croatian matches plus finals
- Cyprus – Cytasport – all matches in preliminary round with English commentary, semi-finals & finals
- Czech Republic – AMC – delayed final round on courts 1 & 2
- Denmark – Viaplay – all matches on their OTT platform
- Finland – Viaplay – all matches on their OTT platform
- France (inc. Andorra, Monaco and French overseas territories) – BeIN Sports – all French matches, semi-finals and finals
- Germany – Sportdeutschland.tv – all matches
- Hungary – MTVA – all Hungarian matches
- Israel – Charlton – all matches on C1, later TBC
- Japan – DAZN – finals
- Netherlands – Ziggo Sport – all semi-finals, bronze medal matches and finals
- Norway – Viaplay – all matches on their OTT platform
- Portugal – all Portuguese matches plus selection of matches from court 1
- Romania – Prima Sport – all Romanian matches
- Serbia – Arenasport – finals
- Slovakia – AMC – delayed final round on courts 1 & 2
- Slovenia – Arenasport – all matches in preliminary round on court 1
- Sweden – Viaplay – all matches on their OTT platform
- Ukraine – Poverkhnost – all UKR matches and finals
- USA – beIN Sports USA – all matches with English commentary
- EHFTV – worldwide (geo-blocking may apply)
photo © 2021 Uros Hocevar / kolektiff