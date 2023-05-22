How to follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023

Livestreaming

Four courts, four livestreams – from throw-off of the first match to final buzzer of the last match. It is as simple as that: EHF’s own OTT platform EHFTV is showing each and every match of the Beach Handball EURO 2023 live. What’s more, selected matches will get English commentary. Don’t miss a ball and tune in to EHFTV – or, since geo-restrictions may apply, your local TV broadcaster*.

Social media

The heart of social media coverage is the all-new EHF Beach Handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to the sport we all love, you get the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories from Nazaré here. Further social media coverage by the EHF comes to you through the Home of Handball pages on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Website

If you have not already bookmarked beach.eurohandball.com, do so now! EHF’s official beach handball website offers a daily live blog as well as feature stories with players, coaches, and referees directly from Nazaré. The live blog accompanies you throughout the event, from Wednesday morning to Sunday evening, and serves as a hub, guiding you to the best content on the web.

Twitch

Yes, it is back on: The Sunset Show on Twitch! If you followed the EHF Beach Handball EURO two years ago, you certainly remember the good vibes and the loud laughs shared in the Twitch shows live from centre court after the last match of the day. Get ready for more fun live from Nazaré!

Hosted by EHF commentator Chris O’Reilly, with EHF’s Márcio Menino and Xavi Vegas and Denmark all-time great Martin Vilstrup Andersen, two 90-minute Sunset Shows are scheduled – on Thursday 25 May at 18:00-19:30 CEST, and on Saturday 27 May at 19:00-20:30 CEST – plus a bonus edition live from the awards ceremony on Sunday 28 May. A must-add to your favourites: the EHF Home of Handball Twitch channel.