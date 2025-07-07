How to follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

How to follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
07 July 2025, 10:45

Six frenzy days under the Turkish sun await beach handball fans from 8 through 13 July in Alanya at the European championships. With play on all four courts every day, how to keep track of everything that is going on? Here is how to best follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025.

Livestreaming

Four courts, four livestreams — from the throw-off of the first match to the final buzzer of the last match. It is as simple as that: EHF’s own OTT platform EHFTV is showing each and every match of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 live. What’s more, selected matches come with English commentary. Don’t miss a ball and tune in to EHFTV — though note that geo-restrictions might apply in certain countries/regions due to local broadcasters* rights.

Social media

The heart of social media coverage is the EHF Beach Handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to the sport we all love, you get the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories direct from Alanya. Further social media coverage by the EHF comes to you through the Home of Handball pages on TikTok and YouTube.

Website

If you have not already bookmarked beach.eurohandball.com, do so now! EHF’s official beach handball website offers previews and reviews as well as feature stories from Alanya, while a live blog on Sunday guides you through the action on the all-decisive final day of the championships.

Newsletter

You want all the need-to-know and nice-to-know beach handball news delivered straight into your inbox? Sign up now for the EHF Beach Handball newsletter and keep yourself up to date on the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025.

Live ticker

Thrilling action is guaranteed in the next six days, so make sure you stay up-to-date with all the scores by checking out the dedicated EHF live ticker!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

C5 4611

* TV broadcasters

Asia, USA — beIN
BIH, CRO, KOS, MNE, MKD, SRB, SLO — Arenasport
CZE — Ceska Televize
DEN, FIN, FAR, NOR, SWE — Viaplay
ESP — Spanish Handball Federation
FRA — beIN Sports
GER, AUT, SUI — Dyn
HUN — MTVA
ISR — Charlton
ITA — PallamanoTV
CAN, JPN — DAZN
NED — Ziggo
POL — Eurosport
POR — Sport TV
ROU — Prima Sport/Digi
RUS — Match TV
SVK — JOJ Sport
TUR — TRT/BeIN TUR & SportsTV
Worldwide — EHFTV

Photo in-text © kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 YAC Ceremony SP7 6483 SPS
Previous Article YAC17 Beach EURO All-star Team revealed
20230711 ROU SWE IMG 08539
Next Article How to follow the Women's 19 EHF EURO 2025

Latest news

More News