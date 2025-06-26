How to follow the EHF Champions League 2025/26 draw

The EHF Champions League group phase draws on Friday 27 June, at 15:00 CEST, will sort the 16 teams in each of the men's and women's competitions into two groups of eight. The event will start with the women's draw and conclude with the draw for the men's competition.

In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, 14 of the participating teams next season played in the 2024/25 season, so will know each other well – and after champions SC Magdeburg finished only fourth in the group phase, they will also be aware of how the season can evolve.

Three teams are returning to the EHF Champions League Women this season, and with three Hungarian sides and three Danish in the mix, there will surely be some tantalising national derbies ahead.

Another highly-anticipated announcement will amplify the excitement on Friday, as the EHF Excellence Awards MVPs and Best Young Players of the 2024/25 season will be revealed during the draw – giving you one more reason to tune in! The men's and women's teams of the season have already been revealed earlier this month.

Fans can watch the event live on the Home of Handball Youtube channel and on our streaming platform EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) to find out who is playing who in the next season of the top-flight competition, which is set to start in September. The draws will also be transmitted on local TV broadcasters, so make sure to check out the full list below.

Extensive coverage of the event will be provided through the official Facebook, Instagram and X pages of the competition, as well as on eurohandball.com.

Broadcasters EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase draws:

BIH – Arenasport 1

CRO – Arenasport 1

CZE – Sport2

DEN – Viaplay

ESP – Web E3

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Max

GEO – Silknet

HUN – Sport1

ISR – Sport3

ITA – PallamanoTV

MKD – Arenasport 1

MNE – Arenasport 1

NED – Ziggo Sport 5

NOR – V Sport+

POL – Max

SLO – Arenasport 1

SRB – Arenasport 1 Premium

SVK – Sport2

SWE – Viaplay

EHFTV (Geo-restrictions can apply)