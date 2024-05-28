How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024

Live broadcasters

Semi-finals and finals of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 are available to watch at local TV broadcasters. This list is correct as of 28 May 2024.

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

CRO – Arena Sport

CAN – DAZN

CZE – AMC

DEN – DR

DEN – Handball Kanalen

ESP – DAZN

FAR – Handball Kanalen

FAR - DR

FIN – Handball Kanalen

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

GER – DYN

GER – DF1

HUN – AMC

ITA - Sky Sports

ITA – Pallamano TV

ISR – SportTV

JPN – DAZN

KOS – Arena Sport

LTU – Sport 1

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo

NOR – Handball Kanalen

POL – Eurosport

POR – Sport TV

ROU – Orange Sport

ROU – Prima Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SUI – DAZN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Handball Kanalen

TUR – SportsTV

TUR – TRT (Final)

WORLD – EHFTV*

*Geo-restrictions may apply

Website and live blog

Our editors and journalists will be at the heart of the event and will update the website with the latest news regarding the EHF FINAL4 Women, as well as with previews and reviews of the matches. During the weekend, you also need to make sure you check out the live blog to receive the latest information right from Budapest.

EHF Champions League social media channels

It will be an entire handball festival for the fans during the weekend in Hungary, so follow the EHF social media accounts to get exclusive behind-the-scenes action, clips with your favourite players and the latest news. Head to the EHF Champions League Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages, as well as to our Home of Handball TikTok and YouTube channels to support your team and take part in the celebration!

Friday media call live podcast

Our weekly podcast “The Spin” will also be live at the media call of the EHF FINAL4 2024, bringing insights and discussions with players from the final teams, live on YouTube. Viewers will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts, ask questions to the players and win jerseys and official merchandise.

Saturday and Sunday

Starting at 14:00 CEST, we bring the action right from the courtside to Instagram and YouTube, reporting live from the MVM Dome. Fans and followers have never been closer to the action, as our social media team will capture players’ instant reactions after each match.

Again, viewers can interact with the hosts and players by asking questions or participating in quizzes to win jerseys, balls and more.

The stream will be live on Instagram and YouTube, starting at 14:00 CEST and it will also be available five minutes after the end of each match.

Victor Tomas, Martin Vilstrup, Anja Althaus and Bengt Kunkel will join the live shows to bring their insights.

Main photo © Jure Erzen/Kolektiff