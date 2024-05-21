How to follow the EHF Finals Men 2024

Be there in Hamburg

It is not too late to grab a ticket and attend the EHF Finals Men at Barclays Arena in person! Weekend tickets allowing admittance for both the semi-finals on Saturday and third-place match and final on Sunday are still available.

Click the flyer below for further information and to purchase your tickets, but with limited availability you must be quick to avoid disappointment.

ehfel.eurohandball.com

The official EHF European League website is available in English and provides extensive information for all handball fans throughout the competition, with focus this weekend turning to the EHF Finals Men.

The build-up to the event has news stories, features and interviews from all four participating teams, plus all the information you need to know ahead of the event.

When the action gets underway, beginning with the semi-finals between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Dinamo Bucuresti, before Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin, a daily live blog summarising the key events throughout the day, while live statistics for every match and in-depth statistics for every team and every player keep fans in the know.

Related photos and videos for every match are immediately accessible through the website, and match reviews summarising all the action will be available within minutes of the final whistles.

Video streaming

All four matches will be streamed live with English commentary and will be available on demand on EHFTV – geo-restrictions will apply. Wayne Boyce will be commentating on all the action in Hamburg. The EHF’s own OTT platform will also feature highlights from all matches and behind-the-scenes reports.

On the Home of Handball YouTube channel, handball fans are able to enjoy near-live viral clips, match highlights, the best goals and saves and much more.

Broadcasters

TV broadcasters from around the world will be showing the EHF Finals Men 2024 matches. This list is correct as of 21 May 2024.

The Home of Handball app

The EHF’s dedicated mobile app, Home of Handball, is available on iOS and Android. Fans can choose their favourite EHF Finals Men team and enable notifications for the EHF European League Men to have all the latest updates of the finals pinged straight to your phone.

The app also includes EHFTV highlights, live scores and all the information you could need on every team at the EHF Finals Men.­

Social Media

The reach of the EHF European League social media accounts continues to grow, and during the EHF Finals Men 2024, TikTok and Twitch accounts, alongside the well established X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram accounts will be bringing fans incredible coverage, including behind-the-scenes and action clips, plus results and news.