How to follow the EHF Finals Women like a pro

The inaugural season of the EHF European League Women will conclude in Romania this weekend with four teams having an eye on the big prize.

The EHF Finals Women 2021 takes place in Baia Mare as Europe’s second-tier women’s club competition ends with a four-team final tournament for the first time in EHF history.

The event sees hosts CS Minaur Baia Mare take on French side Nantes Atlantique Handball in the first semi-final on Saturday at 14:45 CEST, followed by Siófok KC facing Herning-Ikast Håndbold in the Hungarian-Danish second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

The ¾ placement match (14:45 CEST) and the final (18:00 CEST) are scheduled for Sunday.

The highly anticipated event will draw a lot of attention from fans across the globe. This is how they don’t have to miss a minute from the two-day action, no matter where they are.

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF Finals Women, though geo-blocking restrictions might apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

No less than 22 TV stations will broadcast the EHF Finals live:

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

BLR – Belarus5

CRO – Arena Sport 2

CZE – SportTV 2

DEN – TV3 Sport/Max, Viaplay

ESP – DAZN FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport Player

GEO – Silk Sport HD1

GER – DAZN

HUN – SportTV 1

MENA region – ONTIME

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport Player

ROU – Telekom Sport 4, Digi Sport 1, Look Sport

SRB – Arena Sport 3-5

SVK – SportTV 2

SWE – V Sport+ / Viaplay

TUR – TRT Spor 2

UKR – SportTV

worldwide - EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)

Live blog guides through all the action

Many fans have become familiar this season to the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF journalists guide fans through every minute of the action. During the ERF Finals, fans will find coverage all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena to you

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for the specific game you are interested in, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to you.

Get social

The dedicated EHF European League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the first EHF European League champions , fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the EHF European League website.

Let the EHF Finals Women begin!