How to follow the European Beach Handball Tour 2023
Summer is coming and that means it's time for beach handball. The European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) 2023 throws off this week, with a packed schedule of beach handball action ahead over the coming months for Europe's best clubs.
This article will be regularly updated with details of how to follow every leg of the ebt.
The ebt begins on Wednesday 27 April with the Jarun Cup 2023 in Croatia. Croatia will also host three other tournaments in May and June.
Other ebt legs take place across Europe, with host nations including Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland.
EHF ebt 2023
27 April - 1 May: Jarun Cup 2023, Croatia - match schedule | live stream
12-14 May: Zapresic Open 2023, Croatia
13-14 May: Torneo Diputación de Málaga Torremolinos Cup, Spain
19-21 May: Novalja Open 2023, Croatia
26-28 May: Wasserschloss Beachhandball Cup, Switzerland
1-4 June: Camelot Beach Tournament, Netherlands
2-4 June: Nin Open 2023, Croatia
9-11 June: "Tasos Xekoukoulotakis" Orionas Beach Handball Tournament 2023, Greece (Crete)
9-11 June: Karacho Beach Cup Münster 2023, Germany
9-11 June: Nesebar Beach Cup, Bulgaria
10-11 June: Aldner Beach Days 2023, Germany
23-25 June: ARENA1000 NAZARE DREAMS, Portugal
23-25 June: Calise Cup 2023, Italy
23-25 June: Bartenbeach 2023, Germany
29 June - 2 July: Budapest Cup, Hungary
30 June - 2 July: Beach Handball Senec 2023, Slovakia
30 June - 2 July: Oberlübber Beach Open, Germany
30 June - 2 July: Napoleon's Cup, France (Corsica
Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff