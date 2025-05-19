How to follow the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025

How to follow the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025

19 May 2025, 13:00

MT Melsungen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, THW Kiel and Montpellier Handball are gearing up for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg this weekend (24/25 May), with one side set to become the EHF European League champions.

Whether you will be in Hamburg in person, or following from the comfort of your own home, here is how to follow every moment of the action.

EHFTV and video streaming

EHF's own platform EHFTV will be streaming the matches live and on demand with English commentary, although geo-restrictions may apply in certain regions. See the list of local TV broadcasters below (subject to change).

On the Home of Handball YouTube channel, you will be able to enjoy match highlights, the best goals, saves and much more.

Watch, comment on and share all the best, most important and most crazy moments from the Maschinensucher EHF Finals by following the EHF European League social media accounts. Our dedicated Instagram, FacebookX, or TikTok channels will bring fans plenty of coverage, including behind-the-scenes and action clips

Visit the official website

The official EHF European League website ehfel.eurohandball.com is your one-stop resource for all the information you could possibly need ahead of and during the Maschinensucher EHF Finals. There are news stories, features, and interviews from all four teams, with facts and stats galore.

The dedicated live blog will start the countdown on Saturday morning and take you through to post-match analysis and celebrations after the final on Sunday. Flash quotes from players and coaches after all four matches will be available shortly after full-time, so you get to find out the immediate reactions, thoughts and emotions of those on court.

Every match has its own dedicated page with live statistics and in-depth coverage for every team and every player, starting with the semi-finals between MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt and THW Kiel and Montpellier HB. Plus, match reviews summarising all the action will be available within minutes of the final whistles.

Home of Handball app

The EHF’s dedicated mobile app, Home of Handball, is available on iOS and Android. You can choose your favourite Maschinensucher EHF Finals team and enable notifications for the EHF European League Men to have all the latest updates from the finals sent straight to your phone.

The app also includes EHFTV highlights, live scores and all the information you could need on the final weekend in Hamburg.

 

Photo © kolektiff

