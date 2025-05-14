How to follow the Men's EHF EURO 2026 draw

After the conclusion of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers on Sunday, all is set for Thursday's draw, with Danish superstar Simon Pytlick, French world and Olympic champion Hugo Descat, legendary Swedish player Andreas Nilsson and Norwegian former left back Kristian Kjelling on hand to assist.

The draw will be shown live on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as by broadcasters across Europe.

Men's EHF EURO 2026 draw live coverage

Austria – ORF Sport +

Bosnia Herzegovina – Arenasport

Czechia – CT Sport +

Denmark – TV2 Sport

Faroe Islands – KVF

Finland – Viaplay

Georgia – Silknet Sport HD1, Silk Go

Germany – Dyn

Iceland - ruv.is

Italy - Pallamano TV

North Macedonia – Arenasport

Montenegro – Arenasport

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport 5

Norway – V Sport +

Portugal – RTP Play Desporto

Poland – Max Poland

Serbia – Arenasport

Slovakia – JOJ Sport 2

Slovenia – Arenasport

Sweden – V Sport Extra

Switzerland – Dyn

Ukraine - Suspilne Sport

Worldwide - EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube*

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 will take place in Denmark, Sweden and Norway between 15 January and 1 February 2026.