How to follow the Men's EHF EURO 2026 draw

After the conclusion of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers on Sunday, all is set for Thursday's draw, with Danish superstar Simon Pytlick, French world and Olympic champion Hugo Descat, legendary Swedish player Andreas Nilsson and Norwegian former left back Kristian Kjelling on hand to assist.
The draw will be shown live on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as by broadcasters across Europe.
Men's EHF EURO 2026 draw live coverage
Austria – ORF Sport +
Bosnia Herzegovina – Arenasport
Czechia – CT Sport +
Denmark – TV2 Sport
Faroe Islands – KVF
Finland – Viaplay
Georgia – Silknet Sport HD1, Silk Go
Germany – Dyn
Iceland - ruv.is
Italy - Pallamano TV
North Macedonia – Arenasport
Montenegro – Arenasport
Netherlands – Ziggo Sport 5
Norway – V Sport +
Portugal – RTP Play Desporto
Poland – Max Poland
Serbia – Arenasport
Slovakia – JOJ Sport 2
Slovenia – Arenasport
Sweden – V Sport Extra
Switzerland – Dyn
Ukraine - Suspilne Sport
Worldwide - EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube*
Check out official EHF EURO social media channels after the draw for more coverage and to find out the preliminary round groups: Facebook, Instagram and X.
The Men's EHF EURO 2026 will take place in Denmark, Sweden and Norway between 15 January and 1 February 2026.