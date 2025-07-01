How to follow the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

Livestreaming

Four courts, four livestreams — from the throw-off of the first preliminary round match on Thursday to the final buzzer of the final on Sunday. It is as simple as that: EHF’s own OTT platform EHFTV is showing each and every match of the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 live. Get your tournament pass now and don’t miss a ball on EHFTV.

Social media

The heart of social media coverage is the EHF Beach Handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to the sport we all love, you get the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories direct from Alanya. Further social media coverage by the EHF comes to you through the Home of Handball pages on TikTok and YouTube.

Website

If you have not already bookmarked beach.eurohandball.com, do so now! EHF’s official beach handball website offers previews and reviews from all the action in Alanya.

Newsletter

You want all the need-to-know and nice-to-know beach handball news delivered straight into your inbox? Sign up now for the EHF Beach Handball newsletter and keep yourself up-to-date on the YAC17 and senior editions of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025.

image © kolektiff