How to follow Tuesday's EHF European Cup Men draw

While 13 teams are directly seeded for the third round of the EHF European Cup Men, another 38 clubs will learn their round 2 opponents on Tuesday 1 September at 11:00 CEST.

The draw event will be hosted by the EHF headquarters in Vienna and it will be the first draw of the competition’s new chapter following its transformation from the Challenge Cup this summer.

The event will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook page and YouTube channel. There will also be a live blog covering the competition here on eurohandball.com.

New approach to the seeding

The EHF has decided to adopt a new approach to the seeding of the teams. It was already used in July for the EHF European League qualification rounds draw and it received a very positive response from clubs and players alike.

Instead of dividing the teams in just two pots like in previous years, this time three zones based on reasonable geographical proximity have been created to prevent teams from travelling to the opposite side of the continent and also to reduce possible travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be two pots in each zone and the country protection rule will not be applied.

Postponed start

Earlier this week, the EHF announced that the second round of the EHF European Cup Men has been rescheduled to 14/15 November with the second leg to follow one week later.

51 teams have been registered for 2020/21 season

A total of 51 teams have been registered for the 2020/21 season. 19 winners of the second round will join 13 directly seeded teams in Round 3 in December. A complete overview of the seeding for the whole inaugural season of the EHF European Cup Men can be downloaded here.

EHF European Cup Men, Round 2

Zone 1

Pot 1

BK-46 (FIN)

HC Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU)

Ystads IF (SWE)

ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT)

Pölva Serviti (EST)

Afturelding Mosfellsbear (ISL)

Pot 2

Cocks (FIN)

VHC Sviesa Vilnius (LTU)

HC Tallinn (EST)

IFK Handball Helsinki (FIN)

Granitas-Karys (LTU)

Kolstad Handball Elite team (NOR)

Zone 2

Pot 1

HC Zeleznicar 1949 (SRB)

KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

HC Dobrudja (BUL)

PGU Kartina TV Tiraspol (MDA)

CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

AC Diomidis Argous (GRE)

RK Gracanica (BIH)

Pot 2

HC Odessa (UKR)

Spor Toto SC (TUR)

KH Prishtina (KOS)

HC Bosna Vispak Visoko (BIH)

Antalyaspor (TUR)

SGAU-Saratov (RUS)

MRK Sloga Gornji Vakuf Uskoplje (BIH)

Zone 3

Pot 1

TSV St. Otmar St. Gallen (SUI)

SC kelag Ferlach (AUT)

Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)

Cassano Magnago Handball Club (ITA)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

TJ Sokol Nove Veseli (CZE)

Pot 2

SG INSIGNIS Handball WESTWIEN (AUT)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

Raimond Sassari (ITA)

HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

Ego Handball Siena (ITA)

HCB Karvina (CZE)