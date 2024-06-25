Humans of Beach Handball: Alexander Novakovic

The starting point

Alexander Novakovic’s home club TSV Ismaning is located just outside of Munich. Its beach handball department has a rich history of hosting beach handball events since 1999.

“In 2014, we played in the under-18 Bundesliga with the girls born between 1995 and 1998. And at the end of this period, we were looking for a final event,” says Novakovic, who was the coach of the team. They participated in two events on the beach handball tour and were granted a wildcard for the German beach handball championships that year by the DHB.

“We then travelled to the German Championships in Wildeshausen (near Bremen) and became German champions in the women's category.” That’s how ‘Brüder Ismaning’ came to life.

2014 was also the start of a revival. “It was the year in which the German Handball Federation decided to form national teams again and lift beach handball back into competitive sports. I was successful with Ismaning. At the right time, in the right place. And that's how it all started with the national team.”

But how do you put together a national team while having to start from scratch?

“In my time from 2015 to 2020, I had three generations of national youth teams. There was a sighting via video in the youth Bundesliga and in the third division. We asked ourselves, where are young talents already playing somewhere at a higher level? We did not have the infrastructure back then to do large-scale scouting, which is why it was still focused on regional beach centres,” Novakovic explains.

After the scouting process, Novakovic and his team assembled two separate training courses with 25 players each.

“We then decided on 15 to 20 players with whom we wanted to continue working in two or three further training courses until the European Championships,” he adds.

Over the last few years, the DHB has developed hugely in their scouting system, combining indoor and beach handball sighting events to deliver the strongest possible pool of players for their youth national teams.

During his time as women’s youth national team coach, Novakovic achieved four bronze medals between 2015 and 2019. It seemed only a matter of time before this generation would also collect medals at the senior level. And who better to trust with this process than the coach of this generation, who is not only about setting up the right tactics, but also creating a perfect environment for his players.