Humans of Beach Handball: Jelena Eric

In 2016 Eric was nominated for the EHF Beach Handball Commission, but those were not her first steps in the sand. During her playing years in Denmark in the mid-2000s, she encountered beach handball and played it a little, but the demands of professional sport were too high to step onto the beach handball scene as well.
“We've all tried beach handball at some point, but due to the nature of professional handball in those years, it wasn't so simple to get support to engage in it during the summer months,” explains Eric.
“While I was still playing we won the Danish championship with the club. And beach handball was great for me. I really felt 'this is amazing'. I also went to watch the European Championship in 2010 in Randers and I really felt attracted to it,” Eric remembers.
This experience deepened her desire to be a part of the sport, but it was not until she retired from professional indoor handball that she could fully immerse herself in beach handball. When Eric finally had a chance to do it, she never looked back.
“After ending my professional career, I began playing beach handball for a few years and actually used the tournaments in Serbia and in Novi Sad to play a bit, and was also involved in organising those tournaments. It was good to keep the form, but pain in my legs and knees from playing handball stood in the way of trying beach handball on a higher level as well,” says Eric.