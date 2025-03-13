Humans of Beach Handball: Jelena Eric

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
13 March 2025, 11:00

In the vibrant world of beach handball there are people who embody the sport's passion and push their boundaries. One of them is Serbia's Jelena Eric. Her transition from a decorated indoor handball player to a recognisable face in beach handball is a testament to her unwavering love for the game.

Eric is a well-known face in Serbian handball. She started out at Jugoinspekt in her home town Novi Sad, before moving to Radnicki Belgrade and Knjaz Milos; she peaked in Denmark playing for KIF Kolding and Randers; then joined Zajecar and Astrakhanochka. Throughout, the centre and left back was always a key player. Her career was marked by clinching silver at the 2013 IHF Women’s World Championship in  with Serbia, and securing the Women’s EHF Cup in 2010 with Randers.

Eric retired from professional handball in 2014, but never stayed far away from the sport. For her, handball is a passion.

“It's completely normal that during that period of transition after ending a career, it's easiest to stay in some sphere and not leave that comfort zone, and for me that was handball,” says Eric.

“I stayed in the women's national team as head of delegation for a couple of European Championships and World Championships, and worked with the university team of Serbia, but there was always talk about beach handball,” says Eric.

A88I3923

In 2016 Eric was nominated for the EHF Beach Handball Commission, but those were not her first steps in the sand. During her playing years in Denmark in the mid-2000s, she encountered beach handball and played it a little, but the demands of professional sport were too high to step onto the beach handball scene as well.

“We've all tried beach handball at some point, but due to the nature of professional handball in those years, it wasn't so simple to get support to engage in it during the summer months,” explains Eric.

“While I was still playing we won the Danish championship with the club. And beach handball was great for me. I really felt 'this is amazing'. I also went to watch the European Championship in 2010 in Randers and I really felt attracted to it,” Eric remembers.

This experience deepened her desire to be a part of the sport, but it was not until she retired from professional indoor handball that she could fully immerse herself in beach handball. When Eric finally had a chance to do it, she never looked back.

“After ending my professional career, I began playing beach handball for a few years and actually used the tournaments in Serbia and in Novi Sad to play a bit, and was also involved in organising those tournaments. It was good to keep the form, but pain in my legs and knees from playing handball stood in the way of trying beach handball on a higher level as well,” says Eric.

C5 1627
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CC24 Hiekka Hauskaa Vs. BHV Wasserschloss UH27758 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

Eric's involvement in beach handball transcended playing. Instead, she became an integral part of beach handball's growth and promotion. First in the EHF Beach Handball Commission, and today, working as a delegate. Eric has officiated at top events – the European championships, European Games, European Beach Handball Tour and University Games.

“It's an important role, and what's most important is you can be part of creating a good story. This involvement often demands sacrifices, including time away from family and professional commitments. But, if you love something enough, then everything is possible. And when you see your and your friends' growth, it makes you happy and somehow everything is easier,” says Eric.

CC24 QF Black Lake Beach Vs. AD IASPORTS SP7 1635 SPS

Beach handball connecting people

One of the things Eric loves most about beach handball is how it also promotes gender equality. The sport gives both men and women the same opportunities to compete, be recognised, and showcase their skills at the same time, while everyone enjoys exciting matches on the beach or near lakes, rivers and sea.

“That gender equality is really pronounced in beach handball. This  is one of the rare sports where men and women have their European championships together, or big tournaments. There are both male and female referees and delegates, and often you can see females referees at the men's games and finals. And we all have a great time,” adds Eric.

Beyond her international engagements, Eric devoted to handball in Serbia. She is a president of the Serbian Handball Council and gives her everyday efforts alongside other top Serbian players to develop both indoor and beach handball. She emphasises the importance of nurturing talent from a young age and also sees beach handball as a great summer activity for handball players.

CC24 QF Black Lake Beach Vs. AD IASPORTS SP7 1672 SPS
Sasa Pahic Szabo/kolektiff
CC24 Hiekka Hauskaa Vs. BHV Wasserschloss UH27899 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

“I think we should start with younger categories and educate young players and coaches about all the benefits that beach handball brings: from a technical and tactical standpoint to spending time on the sand during the summer months, keeping players active and ready for the continuation of the indoor season.

“There's also the social aspect — spending time outdoors by the sea, lakes, rivers, and similar environments. So, I believe there are many great advantages that we should use, especially here in Serbia. We are working intensively on this, and we’ll see what the future holds for us,” says Eric.

The infrastructure problems and training conditions are one of the obstacles to beach handball within certain countries and federations, stopping players from training and playing throughout the year, which would bring beach handball to an even higher level. For Eric, there is room for progress and the possibility of different solutions to attract even more people to beach handball.

UH33754

Her passion for the sport is palpable.

“For me, it's something totally different. I can't even compare it to indoor handball, but it's a love that doesn't stop.

“In the sense of a love that has been and continues to be all these years in different ways, from the playing part to the fact that I'm involved in various projects. I think wherever I turn, I just look for the tournaments, who can recognise them, who might like it.

“And of course, friends. That's the most beautiful part of this sport. As we like to say — beach handball connects people,” concludes Eric.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EURO24W 3 4 Place France Vs. Hungary MAL8487 AM
EURO24W 3 4 Place France Vs. Hungary KA100303 EM
