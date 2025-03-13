Humans of Beach Handball: Jelena Eric

Eric is a well-known face in Serbian handball. She started out at Jugoinspekt in her home town Novi Sad, before moving to Radnicki Belgrade and Knjaz Milos; she peaked in Denmark playing for KIF Kolding and Randers; then joined Zajecar and Astrakhanochka. Throughout, the centre and left back was always a key player. Her career was marked by clinching silver at the 2013 IHF Women’s World Championship in with Serbia, and securing the Women’s EHF Cup in 2010 with Randers.

Eric retired from professional handball in 2014, but never stayed far away from the sport. For her, handball is a passion.

“It's completely normal that during that period of transition after ending a career, it's easiest to stay in some sphere and not leave that comfort zone, and for me that was handball,” says Eric.

“I stayed in the women's national team as head of delegation for a couple of European Championships and World Championships, and worked with the university team of Serbia, but there was always talk about beach handball,” says Eric.