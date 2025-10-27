Humans of Beach Handball: Juan Antonio Vázquez Diz

“I started playing handball at school when I was seven years old. Until I was 12, I only played at school, but from then on, I played for different clubs in my city [Seville] until I turned 18, when I started playing for clubs all over Spain and for some in Europe.

“The first time I met beach handball was in 2004, at the Spanish championship held in Huelva. Some teammates and I made a team to compete, and it was an amazing experience, even though we didn't get a good result. That same summer, a tournament began to be held in my city, which became quite popular over the years. Beach handball became very popular in Seville at that time, and being close to Cadiz made it very easy to continue playing regularly throughout the week.

“From the beginning, I found this sport spectacular and very fun, thanks to the speed at which it is played. At that time, almost all of our attacks ended with an in-flight shot, and there was a lot of speed through the fast counter attack. This is something that has been lost a bit, as the game is now played a little slower and there is less risk-taking, although we, on the national team, try to continue with that style of play. But in those early days, it made me love the sport.

“Receiving an individual award is always a source of joy and pride, even more so when representing your country and among so many top-level players at the European Championships. Of course, I have great memories of my individual performances at those championships, but I have to say that I would change some of them for having won a few more medals as a team in years when I believe we had a good team.